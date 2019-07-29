UNDERWOOD — For Scottsburg resident Tyler Siekman, a 22-year-old with Down Syndrome, this weekend was a time to have some fun with friends and family in an inclusive space.
On Saturday and Sunday, he attended the Montgomery Farms Sweet Corn Festival and Special Abilities Barnyard Bash in Underwood, where he enjoyed a variety of festivities — he spent time with cute animals, and he showed his dance moves as he performed with a group of friends.
Siekman was just one of the many people with special needs who attended this weekend's events in Underwood. Saturday's second annual Sweet Corn Festival was free and open to the public, and all proceeds from the event supported Sunday's Barnyard Bash, a free event open to people with disabilities and their families.
Montgomery Farms Weddings & Events presented the festival at its farm at 1122 E. Radio Tower Road. The festival featured grilled sweet corn, live bands, corn hole competitions, corn eating contests, food trucks, carnival games, rock climbing, bouncy houses, a petting zoo, a fireworks display. The Barnyard Bash also included many of the same types of festival activities, in addition to sensory-friendly activities, free haircuts, a motivational speech, dance performances and resources from health care providers and nonprofits.
The Methodology Foundation in New Albany partnered with Montgomery Farms for the events. The foundation is part of Methodology: Excelling Through Behavior, LLC in New Albany, and it is focused on creating an inclusive community for those with behavioral challenges or special needs.
The farm started its business by offering agri-entertainment activities, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch and hayrides, but the family eventually switched its focus to hosting weddings and private events. Co-owner Dallas Montgomery said his business doesn't receive any money from the event, and he is happy to use the farm to support people with special needs and their families.
"We like to give back to local communities," Montgomery said. "That’s what this is all about — not just asking for money, but providing fun and a great day on the farm for people. There’s a lot of entertainment, and in return, we get to support a lot of families who are very deserving of some really great help."
The Barnyard Bash is a day of relaxation for many people, he said. People with special needs have a comfortable, sensory-sensitive space where they will be accepted without judgment, he said, and the event offers a variety of useful resources for families, including information for parents with unborn children diagnosed with special needs.
"It's open to all disabilities, so it doesn't matter what your special ability is, you're welcome, and we have resources for all sorts of disabilities," Montgomery said.
The event has grown significantly in just one year. About 1,500 showed up at the Sweet Corn Festival last year, but on Saturday, Montgomery estimated that the festival would see a minimum of 3,000 people. Last year, about 300 people attended the Barnyard Bash, and this year, the attendance increased to about 600.
The sweet corn was all grown at Montgomery Farms. While many farmers have struggled with their corn crops this year due to weather, Montgomery said his father was successful in growing enough sweet corn for the festival, and they sold about seven acres worth of corn on Saturday.
Jared Sawin volunteered to grill sweet corn Saturday with his brother-in-law. He said it was important for him to support the event, particularly since he has family members with developmental disabilities, and he enjoys seeing the "pure joy" on the faces of those who attend the Barnyard Bash.
"Everything today helps out tomorrow so their families can come and enjoy an environment where they can feel comfortable, and they don't pay anything," he said. "That's very important to us ... there's so many different special needs, and it's a place where anybody can come and feel welcome and just do their own thing."
Jeffersonville resident Alice Gatz attended the events to provide information about the Special Olympic Indiana for Clark and Floyd counties, which provides a variety of sports for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities. She attended this weekend's events with her daughter, Kristi Yarbrough, an athlete with the Special Olympics.
She said they were excited to support Sunday's Barnyard Bash. This was their first year attending the events at Montgomery Farms.
"So many are stuck at home with just their family to socialize with, and this gives them an opportunity to socialize with people who have similar needs, and they have a lot of inclusive types of activities with the bounce houses and all the different things," Gatz said.
Scottsburg resident Sarah Edrington attended the Sweet Corn Festival with her 5-year-old daughter, Jacqueline, who has hydrocephalus, or a buildup of excess fluids within the brain. Jacqueline was a "hot, sweaty mess of happiness" at Saturday's event, Sarah said.
"We came last year to support, and we wanted to come this year to support," she said. "It's wonderful that we have something like this, because our youngest daughter has special needs, but we come to this day to support and give so that more kids can have for tomorrow."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.