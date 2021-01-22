SELLERSBURG — A family-run shop is offering specialty coffee and a cozy atmosphere in Sellersburg.
Mood Coffee Co. opened in December at 201 S. Indiana Avenue, formerly Dragon’s Den Coffee House and Cafe.
The coffee shop is owned by sisters Caitlin and Shawn Cox, along with their father, Mark Cox. The two sisters manage operations at the shop.
The sisters grew up in Sellersburg, and Shawn, 19, actually worked as a manager at Dragon’s Den for a couple of months before it closed in fall 2020.
Shawn and her father had previously talked about what it would take to open their own coffee shop. As manager, she learned how to order inventory and prepare coffee, and when the owners of Dragon’s Den decided to close, Shawn decided with her family to bring her skills to their own business.
They remodeled the space and repainted, and “it’s just been a wild ride trying to get everything together,” Caitlin said.
“It was a crazy opportunity, but we just jumped on it,” she said.
Caitlin, 22, said despite the pandemic, they have been serving a “pretty good customer base,” and although the space does not allow for drive-thru service, the shop offers curbside pickup.
“We’re doing enough to get by, and I’m hoping that it’s enough so when all this is over, then we’ll be able to really start thriving,” she said.
The family is going for a “comfy, cozy” vibe with the coffee shop, and people can relax in comfortable chairs and a couch, Caitlin said.
To fit the theme of the shop, Mood Coffee’s menu items are named after different moods, including drinks called “Chipper” and the “The Green Eyed Monster.”
Customers can enjoy drip coffee and a range of espresso drinks made with coffee from Sunergos Coffee, which is a Louisville roaster.
“[Sunergos has] been super helpful in training videos, because I haven’t known how to make coffee before this,” Caitlin said. “They’ve been sending us all these videos and working with us.”
One of Caitlin’s favorite drinks is the “Roasty Toasty,” a caramel and toasted marshmallow drink. Shawn’s favorite is the matcha latte.
Although coffee is the main focus, there are a few sandwiches on the menu, including apple pecan chicken salad, a breakfast panini and a panini with jalapeño bacon and cream cheese.
Sellersburg is their hometown, and Shawn said the shop allows them to get to know their community even more.
She said they aim to “bring to life customer service” and be a “light to the community.” Consistency is also one of the core values of the coffee shop.
“We want to make sure for everyone that if they get something they like it’s the same every time, and whatever they get they’re going to love,” Shawn said.
