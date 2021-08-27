HENRYVILLE — Southern Indiana farmer Tonya Pacey has a dream to help others find healing, and next weekend she's hosting a two-day music and arts festival to kickstart that reality.
The inaugural Moon and Stars festival, organized by Pacey, who with her husband Seth operates the Pacey Farms, LLC in Henryville, will be Saturday and Sunday Sept. 11 and 12.
The Tune Smiths and Strung Like a Horse are among the 10 bands that will take to the stage over two days amid a backdrop of trees and nature. Between sets, guests can peruse the vendor booths, which will include photography, henna art and jewelry.
There will also be live mural-painting, yoga, aura and energy healers, a food truck and beer for sale. There will also be a "sobriety tent" for people who would prefer to socialize without being around alcohol. Guests are limited to 300 per day as a precaution against COVID-19. Day passes are $35 with the full weekend for $60; children 6 and younger are free and camping is available.
But while the festival itself is tabbed to be a unique cool event, it's really a catalyst to raise funds for the nonprofit Pacey is working to start in the spring and all money raised at the festival will go toward that. Her goal is to provide a free safe space to help women find healing from abuse and trauma through yoga, chakra and sacral healing.
"We have a lot of friends that are musicians and we said 'let's just have some friends out and they can play music and people can do a donation to the farm,'" Pacey said. Others started asking to be involved and before she knew it she had 10 bands, multiple vendors "and it just kind of blew up in the best way."
Pacey said for her, it's important to support women who have experienced abuse because it's something she's experienced as well.
"Just going to speak to somebody who hasn't been through it really didn't help me," she said. "But talking to other women who have been through it and sharing stories and learning how to heal from inside my body out, that's what helps me. That's why I decided I wanted to do that for other women — have a safe place to do it and do it in nature."
Pacey has been working for months to get the project going, by building up spaces around the property — she's constructed a giant deck that will be used for the first monthly then weekly healing sessions, "so just be in the middle of nature," she said. "It's quiet and you're just surrounded by trees and Mother Nature."
That, along with the custom outdoor bar she's just built, will also be features used during the festival. She's also been learning the ins and outs of what it takes to host a festival — all the permits needed to be in compliance and other things to make sure the event runs smoothly.
She said her husband has been one of her biggest supporters in Pacey bringing this to fruition. The two met in Seymour before spending a decade traveling. They purchased the Henryville land in 2020, and Pacey plans to start the healing nonprofit by spring.
"I am really excited; I have an awesome support system," she said, adding that "I am really looking forward to helping women. It just brings me joy to help other people in any way that I can."
