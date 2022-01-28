Republican Charles “Charlie” Moon has announced his candidacy for Floyd County Council District 1.
Moon is a 47-year-old Franklin Township resident of Floyd County. He is currently a Deputy Coroner where he also sits on the ECHO board and co-chairs the OFR Board in Floyd County. He is also co-owner of Kron’s Fire Protection Service with his wife Connie Moon.
"I have decided to make my run for local government due to the recent District changes at both the local and State level. I feel my value will be more beneficial to our community within the new District 1. Franklin township has been moved into District 1, which is now the most rural and the most urban parts of our County," Moon said.
"My goal on the Council will be transparency with the taxpayers. I want to bring new ideas regarding Economic growth, Financial wellness and healthy living. I want to make certain that our County employees are treated fair within all departments. I will continue to promote a proactive attitude to mend the homeless, mental and drug issues we have in our community. I intend to stop the costly band-aids and work for a solution."
"I want to work for our County to make educated votes to better serve all. I want to work for the people and I am prepared to make hard votes that may not make everyone happy. I will be transparent and honest in all my votes and ideas. Without transparency, we have nothing."
