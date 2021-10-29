SOUTHERN INDIANA — Already planning to run for the District 72 state House seat, Floyd County Republican Charlie Moon confirmed Friday that he will also seek a caucus appointment to serve the remainder of Ron Grooms' term.
Moon said he decided to enter the caucus over his belief that Grooms' early retirement from the state Senate is a way to bolster the candidacy of the man he endorsed as his replacement, Kevin Boehnlein, in what has turned into a somewhat confusing and detailed scenario.
Grooms announced this week he will retire Tuesday as the District 46 Senator. The Indiana Republican Party will caucus next month, with delegates from Floyd County and Clark County to choose Grooms' replacement.
The selection will serve about 13 months and won't be able to seek re-election because District 46 is shifting to Marion County due to a GOP-backed state redistricting plan.
Grooms had announced before the passage of the redistricting that he wouldn't seek another term, and endorsed Boehnlein in the 2022 election.
Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers had also entered the Republican primary for the District 46 Senate seat before the redistricting was approved.
Under the current map, which will stay in effect through 2022, District 46 encompassed Floyd County and Jeffersonville. Under the new map, most of Floyd County shifts to District 47 along with Harrison County and Washington County. Jeffersonville moves east to District 45.
One of the major developments of the redistricting, which was opposed by several Floyd County Republicans, is that Carruthers and Boehnlein will have to face incumbent state Sen. Erin Houchin in a GOP primary to advance to a November runoff for the District 47 seat.
Upon Thursday's announcement of Grooms' early retirement, Boehnlein confirmed he will seek the caucus appointment to fill the vacancy. Carruthers said he will not enter the caucus and, like Moon, questioned the timing of Grooms' retirement.
“Voters are rightfully suspicious of political favors and maneuvers like this and many see these caucuses as rigged,” Carruthers said Thursday. “I share their concerns about this approach and I won't be a candidate for the caucus election.”
Moon said Friday he remains committed to seeking the Republican nomination for the House District 72 seat, which is held by Rep. Ed Clere. He emphasized he's entering the Senate District 46 race because he believes there should be more than just one candidate, especially since Boehnlein was already endorsed by Grooms.
“I have no special interests, no promises that have been made. I'm doing it more out of a civic duty,” Moon said. “Unfortunately, there appears to be a political game that's being played.”
If Boehnlein is appointed, it will give him more exposure and the ability to say that he has experience as a Senator ahead of a likely primary with Houchin and potentially Carruthers, Moon continued.
“If you backpedal back from when [Grooms] announced his retirement and not seeking re-election, everything has kind of played in place with him coming out and supporting [Boehnlein], and now low and behold out of the blue he makes it known on Thursday that he's going to vacate his seat a year early,” Moon said.
“A political game should not be played with the citizens.”
Grooms, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, said in a statement Thursday that he will be spending more time with his family and pursuing other opportunities after he retires.
District 72 race
Regardless of the outcome of the caucus, Moon said he will still run for the District 72 state House seat. He joints Tom Jones and the incumbent, Clere, in what's already a three-person Republican primary.
Moon said he's not a politician, has never held public office and can relate to the struggles of the common person. He's a small business owner and said the struggles he and other entrepreneurs have endured during the pandemic are part of the reason why he's seeking the office, which primarily represents Floyd County.
Moon, who is a deputy coroner in Floyd County, said he strongly disagrees with Clere over needle exchange programs. Drug overdoses and suicides continue to be a big problem in Southern Indiana and allowing users to exchange needles doesn't treat the main causes of the addiction, Moon said.
Moon has volunteered with various local groups that are battling drug addiction, and he said better coordination between organizations and lawmakers is one area where improvements can be made.
“We don't need to put Band-aids on this. We need to start making solutions and make some forward progress,” Moon said.
Moon's wife, Connie Moon, is a member of the Floyd County Council. He said they both have similar approaches in that they strive to prioritize issues over politics.
“I believe that when the elected officials take office, they kind of forget about their constituents and they kind of forget that they work for the people, not the party, he said.
