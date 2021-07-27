JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore announced Tuesday plans to construct a public parking lot in the 400 block of West Maple Street in downtown Jeffersonville.
Moore said in a statement that the new parking lot would help alleviate parking issues in the city’s downtown by adding 105 spaces.
“Our downtown is booming. People are discovering what Jeffersonville has to offer,” he said. “Whether it’s our growing number of restaurants or concerts on the river, our downtown has never been busier.”
Moore will ask the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission, of which he is one of five members, on Wednesday to approve funding for the parking lot. According to Moore, the parking lot would be built on vacant, city-owned land behind Colston Memorial Park with access off West Maple Street.
The projected cost is $300,000, and under Moore’s proposal, it would be footed with tax-increment financing dollars. The parking lot would also feature solar lighting.
“This new parking lot will be within walking distance of Big Four Station and the walking bridge,” Moore said. “It will provide the public with more parking opportunities when we have large scale events in the area such as Jeff Goes Country and Abby Road on the River. And we’re doing without having to acquire new land.”
Construction could begin by late summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.