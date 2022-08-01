JEFFERSONVILLE — Incumbent Republican Mayor Mike Moore announced Monday he will seek a fourth term.
Moore, who was first elected in 2011 as Jeffersonville’s mayor, made the announcement in a video posted on social media. Over the past decade, Jeffersonville has prospered with the addition of new businesses, good paying jobs, upgraded infrastructure and improved parks, Moore said in the video.
“Let’s keep investing in our neighborhoods, focusing on our foundation and growing responsibly,” Moore said in announcing his 2023 run. “We’re on an exciting path of unprecedented growth and prosperity. Our city is stronger than ever. Let’s keep moving forward, together.”
Moore previously owned Jerry’s Family Restaurant prior to winning the mayor’s race in 2011.
Moore, then a Clark County Commissioner, defeated incumbent Democrat Tom Galligan in 2011.
In 2015, Moore defeated Democratic challenger Dennis Julius to retain the position.
In 2019, Moore again defeated Galligan in the mayoral race.
"What we're doing is working. Look around Jeffersonville and you will see we're a city on the move. We're the place where businesses and families want to call home. But our work isn't done," Moore said "That's why I'm excited about our future. Together let's build upon what we've done and enjoy even more success."
Moore will first have to win next spring’s primary before advancing to the November 2023 general election. He’s the first candidate to officially announce a run for mayor.
