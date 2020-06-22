JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh and Fire Chief Shawn Grant are teaming up to send 40 Jeffersonville kids to Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown’s Summer Basketball Camp at no cost.
“We’re excited we have the opportunity to do this,” Moore said. “The last few months have been really hard on families and kids. So many activities have been cancelled because of concerns over COVID-19, families are canceling summer plans … Kids need a place to go and something to do.”
“And, a lot of families have also been hit hard financially by coronavirus,” Moore added. “This lets us help a few of those families in a small way.”
The camp will be held at Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville on July 6-10. And is open to no more than 240 participants, ages 5-16.
During the weeklong camp, participants will receive instruction in defense, shooting, passing, ball handling, teamwork and leadership. Seven experienced coaches will join Valentine and Brown to lead the camp; they are Darryl Murray, Gary Valentine, Brooke Valentine Thomas, Joe Estes, Jennifer Smith, Darryl Baker and Tony Branch.
Full- and half-day sessions are available. Full-day camps are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $225 per camper (participants should bring their lunch). Half-day camps are from 9 a.m. to noon at a cost of $160 per camper. For more information or to register, visit www.wileybrownbasketball.com<http://www.wileybrownbasketball.com/> or email rvalentine@kfcyumcenter.com<mailto:rvalentine@kfcyumcenter.com> or brown434@ius.edu<mailto:brown434@ius.edu>.
