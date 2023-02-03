SOUTHERN INDIANA — Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore is not facing any Republican or Democratic challengers in the 2023 mayoral race, according to the final list of candidates for the upcoming primary.
Friday was the deadline for candidates to declare candidacy for a major political party nomination in the municipal primary. Moore, the Republican incumbent, is the only candidate who has filed for the race. He is seeking his fourth term in office.
The local Democratic party could potentially select a mayoral challenger to fill the vacancy on the municipal election ballot, but a local leader in the party said that is not the plan for this particular race. Dustin White is the chair of the Jeffersonville City Committee, a recently-formed Democratic committee authorized by the Clark County Democratic Party.
White said the committee is not focusing on the mayoral race and is instead looking to support Democratic candidates for Jeffersonville City Council races.
In the New Albany mayoral race, Democratic incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan is seeking re-election for his fourth term. Republican State Rep. Ed Clere and Democrat Dylan Rash are also running for the office.
In Charlestown, Democratic incumbent Mayor Treva Hodges is seeking her second term in office. She will face Republican challenger Ruthie Jackson, now president of the Charlestown City Council, in the general election.
Monday, April 3 is the deadline for voter registration. The primary election is Tuesday, May 2, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
JEFFERSONVILLE
In Jeffersonville, 16 candidates have filed for city council seats.
Republican incumbents Matt Owen and Scott Hawkins are running for re-election to the at-large seats on Jeffersonville City Council. Democrat Evan Stoner and Republicans Malina Colvin Mackenzie and Ed Zastawny have also joined the at-large race, which includes three seats.
Democrat Dustin White is the only candidate who has filed for the District 1 seat. Republican incumbent Bill Burns is the only candidate who has filed for District 2, and Republican incumbent Joe Paris is the only one to file for District 3.
Republican Scott Anderson and Democrat Albert J. Frazier Jr. are seeking the District 4 seat. Anderson was appointed to the seat in January through a caucus.
Republican Donnie Croft and Democrat Donna Reed are seeking the District 5 seat, and Republican Steve Webb is running for District 6.
Republican incumbent Lisa Gill is seeking re-election as Jeffersonville City Clerk-Treasurer.
NEW ALBANY
In New Albany, 16 candidates have filed to run for city council seats.
Republicans Jay Papp, Scott W. Whalen and Stefanie Griffith are running for the at-large seats on the New Albany City Council, as well as Democrats Maury Goldberg, Andrew Hunter and Don Unruh. The race includes three at-large seats.
Griffith was chosen in a January caucus to replace Al Knable in the at-large seat. Josh Turner, a Libertarian serving on the District 5 seat on the council, has also announced plans to run for the at-large race in the general election.
Democratic incumbent Jennie Collier is the only candidate who has filed for the District 1 race. Democratic incumbent Adam Dickey and Republican Dan Coffey are seeking the District 2 seat.
Democratic incumbent Greg Phipps and Republican Darrell L. Neeley are running for the District 3 seat. Republican David Aebersold and Democrats Christopher Fitzgerald and Ken Brooks are seeking District 4.
Democrat Louise Gohman and Republican Ross Heinz are running for District 5.
Independent incumbent Scott Blair is also planning to seek re-election to the District 6 seat in the general election. Democratic incumbent Vicki Glotzbach is seeking re-election as New Albany City Clerk.
CLARKSVILLE
In Clarksville, 18 candidates have filed to run for town council.
Democratic incumbent Mike Mustain, who is currently serving in District 4 on the council, is running for the at-large seat, along with Democrats Janne Newland and Bob McEwen.
Republican incumbent Jennifer Voignier is seeking re-election to the at-large seat, along with Republican David (Red) Worrall.
Republican incumbent Tim Hauber and Democrats Christian Barrera and Tony Munich are running for District 1. Democrats Kenny Brown and Adam Rayborn are running for District 2.
Democratic incumbent Ryan Ramsey and Republican Sally Clyatt Stock are seeking the District 3 seat.
Democrat Karen Henderson, who is currently serving at-large on the council, is seeking the District 4 seat. Republican Jamie Hudgins has also filed for District 4.
Republicans Troy D. Cox, Dustin Kavanaugh and Bob Stotts are running for District 5, along with Democrat Laura Dement.
Democratic incumbent James "Jimmie" Guilfoyle is running for re-election as Clarksville Town Judge. Republican Aaron (A.D.) Stonecipher and Democrat Ron Deatrick are running for Clarksville Town Clerk-Treasurer.
CHARLESTOWN
Eight candidates have filed for the Charlestown City Council race. Republican Charles Deaton and Democrat Jennifer David are running for the at-large seat. Republican incumbent Bo Bertram and Democrat Rick Cannon are running for the District 1 seat.
Republicans Ronald Blevins Jr and Howard (Donnie) Thomas are running for District 2.
Republican incumbent B.J. Steele is the only candidate to file for District 3, and Republican incumbent Brian Hester is the only one to file for District 4.
Republican Donna Coomer is seeking re-election as Charlestown City Clerk-Treasurer.
SELLERSBURG
Seven candidates have filed to run for Sellersburg Town Council.
Republican incumbent Matthew Czarnecki and Democrat Nancy Mcdevitt are seeking the at-large seat. Republican incumbent Scott McVoy is seeking re-election to District 1.
Republican incumbent Randall W. Mobley is running for District 2, and Republican incumbent Brad J. Amos is running for District 3.
Democratic incumbent Terry E. Langford and Republican Bill Conlin are running for District 4.
Republican incumbent Michelle D. Miller is running for Sellersburg Town Clerk-Treasurer.
