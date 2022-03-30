JEFFERSONVILLE — The state of Jeffersonville is hopeful and stronger than ever, Mayor Mike Moore said Wednesday.
Jeffersonville has seen the accomplishment of several projects in the last year and plans to see more in 2022, Moore told the Clark County Rotary Club at its annual state of the city address.
Moore addressed the audience for the eleventh consecutive year, this year highlighting the city’s efforts to create neighborhoods, have low tax and crime rates and improve infrastructure, among other undertakings.
“These are all moving parts in what makes up Jeffersonville’s quality of life,” Moore said, pointing to quality of life as his administration’s main priority.
Employment and housing were also topics that Moore mentioned in his speech. He noted that 98% of jobs coming into Clark County were located in Jeffersonville.
In regard to housing, Moore mentioned that in 2021 there was a 15% increase in the number of single-family housing permits.
“As Jeffersonville continues to grow and develop, it’s attracting attention from more people who want to live here and raise their families here,” Moore said.
Revising the city’s comprehensive plan is going to be another focus of the city this year, Moore said. The revised plan will suggest future land uses, including areas for single and multi-family homes.
“Another example of what we will see in this plan is whether we should focus more on residential, commercial or industrial in a particular area,” Moore said.
Moore said he plans to present the plan to the council this year.
Combining residential and commercial areas, along with public spaces, is something that Moore hopes can come out of the redevelopment at the former JeffBoat site.
“We now have the opportunity to redevelop nearly 78 acres of prime real estate to a major metropolitan area. It’s a blank slate,” Moore said.
The site could be the catalyst for the next decade of economic prosperity, Moore said.
“People are finding what they’re looking for in Jeff, and it’s not just new homeowners. Businesses also see the opportunities here and they’re staking claim,” Moore said.
Moore also highlighted the businesses in the city that have prospered in the last year, including Spring Street’s Coffee Crossings, Taylor’s Cereal Bowl Kitchen and Close Enough Cafe.
“Even as the pandemic lingered and supply chain issues hampered industries across the board, both large and small businesses made investments in Jeff in 2021,” he said.
Moore said that he expects 2022 to be another strong year for businesses investing in the city.
“I think the strong businesses we have here are central for a basic economy to function,” Jeffersonville City Council member Dustin White said.
White noted that having these businesses available for workers is one reason that the city weathered the storm of the pandemic very well.
“A lot of the jobs we have, I think, are some of the essential jobs that are needed for the country,” White said.
Looking at the longstanding issues with the city’s sewer system, Moore said they are on track to complete the JeffDigs project this October. The project is the last piece of the puzzle to allow the city to meet a federal mandate, he said.
“It didn’t come without a few detours and traffic headaches, but we managed to complete two major wastewater projects last year,” Moore said.
Rotary Club president and Clarksville Town Council member Mike Mustain said that he was very happy for the success of Jeffersonville.
“When one community does good, it compliments the region. The better that Jeff does, the better that we all do because we’re all in this together,” Mustain said.
Jeffersonville City Council member Bill Burns said that the city has been fiscally responsible in the last year, and he agreed with Moore’s view on Jeffersonville.
“The state of the city is in a really good place,” he said.
Moore noted that the city’s accomplishments could not happen without everyone working for Jeffersonville.
He remembered former city council member Barbara Wilson and Jeffersonville Fire Deputy Chief Bruce DeArk.
“They made Jeff better while they were here, they made it better for everyone who will come after them,” Moore said.
