JEFFERSONVILLE — From Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore’s perspective, the city has never been in better position for success than it is moving further into 2020.
That was one of the more prominent themes of this year’s State of the City address, which was delivered by Moore at the Howard Steamboat Museum’s Carriage House on Tuesday.
To support the claim, Moore — who is entering his third term as mayor — pointed out some of the successes and developments that have occurred over the past year, including Jeffersonville’s designation by some publications as a top city to raise families in the Hoosier State. Underneath all of the individual highlights, though, was an overarching appreciation for teamwork and the community as a whole.
In the speech that lasted just under half an hour, with an additional half hour of questions answered after its completion, Moore praised the team of civil servants that surround him at city hall and the value of input from residents and businesses in the city. Part of what makes the city click, he said, has been the bridging of the gap between city leaders and those they serve.
Since taking office in 2012, Moore said his team has taken part in 114 neighborhood meetings, where they listen in to help prioritize work in the city.
“It’s those partnerships that will distinguish Jeffersonville from its neighbors,” Moore said at the conclusion of his speech. “But government can’t do it alone. We are all working together to continue Jeffersonville’s prosperity. Each of us in this room can play an important role in making sure that happens. In other words, Jeffersonville’s future is in your hands.”
Moore also pointed out the boom seen in business in multiple sections of the city. From downtown, to Veterans Parkway, to the newly-developed east end of the city near Interstate 265, numerous developments have popped up, bringing with them new revenue to the city.
Joining the businesses has been several housing developments as well. Moore said that three years ago, the city put together a plan to reach 5,000 new housing units by 2024.
“And we’re striving toward that goal with 563 new housing units approved last year in Jeffersonville,” Moore said. “That number includes at least four new subdivisions and a 130-unit senior living facility. That’s along with a proposed development near the former Rocky’s restaurant that will no doubt change the look of a two-block area near Riverside and Market.”
Plenty of time was dedicated to progress that has already been made, but Moore also took the opportunity to announce a new plan. In 2020, the city will launch its “Paving Our Neighborhoods” initiative, which will see a heightened focus given to improving streets in neighborhoods and subdivisions.
The city has recently seen the miles of streets increase by 60%, up to 350 miles. Much of the work up until this point has taken place on heavy-traffic roads like 10th Street and Holmans Lane.
Now, the city will use the $2 million — what Moore referred to as the “largest financial commitment ever made in a single year” — to improve lower-profile streets throughout the city grid.
Part of that process has included the creation of a street department. Brought on board to lead the newly-created division is director Kevin Morlan, who previously spent 32 years with the Jeffersonville Police Department before retiring in January.
“When I started at the police department, I think we were at 42 officers,” Morlan said. “Now, we’re at about 91 or 92. Everything else grew as well. The needs of the city have grown tremendously. Everything has to grow, including the street department.”
Morlan said that the city is currently trying to secure grants from the state to help fund the initiative. The effort to secure that money has been ongoing since shortly before his official start date of Feb. 5.
A list of streets that will see improvements has been drawn up, but Morlan said that won’t be released until the city knows whether or not the grants are successful.
“No matter how much money it is, if you’re doubling the amount of roads you’re able to pave, that’s huge,” Morlan said. “That’s huge for Jeffersonville. We’ve all been on our local roads. Some of those are better than others. We hope this goes through, but if not, we’ll make do with what we have.”
Another point of emphasis was the growing presence of parks in the city. Moore said that in the coming months and years, Jeffersonville will continue to add parks and trails to its amenities.
Since 2012, parks department director Paul Northam said the number of parks has increased significantly.
“Our department is growing every year,” he said. “We’re adding parks every year. Since I’ve been in there, we’ve had Vissing Park, Woehrle Athletic Complex, Allison Brook, Big Four Station Park and a number of other parks. We’ve grown from around 28 parks to close to 40 parks now. We’re keeping up with it pretty well.”
Like Moore, Northam is particularly excited about the 116-acre Chapel Lake Park, which is set to become the city’s first park east of Interstate 265 when it opens a couple months from now.
“It’s a phenomenal place,” Northam said. “It’s unlike anything the rest of the city has ever seen. In addition to all the acreage up there, it’s the first lake the city has been able to acquire. It’ll be stocked with fish that we’re going to have to learn how to maintain.”
But accompanying the creation of new parks, of course, is the maintenance of those that have helped put Jeffersonville in the position it is now. Chief among them is Big Four Station Park, which has been open for roughly six years.
As the city moves forward and the park continues to host popular events like Abbey Road on the River, Northam said it will take more to maintain it. Despite that, he also hopes to see more offerings come to Big Four in the coming years.
“We’re looking to hopefully bring one or two more events to Big Four Park in the next few years,” he said. “We’ve been talking to my staff on what that would look like, what the next event will be.”
