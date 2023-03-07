JEFFERSONVILLE — Pickleball courts, a walking path along Utica Pike and a new gathering place near downtown are just a few things the City of Jeffersonville is excited about for 2023.
Mayor Mike Moore outlined those new projects and more at Tuesday's Jeffersonville State of the City Address.
The address was at a Clark County Rotary Club event at the Carriage House at the Howard Steamboat Museum.
"...I'm proud to declare the state of our city is strong," Moore said during the speech. "And it's getting stronger every day."
The theme of Tuesday's speech was "Building the foundation for our next generation."
At the podium Moore was flanked by posterboards outlining ideas for new development in the city.
Moore said Jeffersonville is committed to walkability and will start a "Hike the Pike" initiative that will make a part of Utica Pike safer for pedestrians.
"...We will construct an eight-foot-wide, 6,000-foot-long concrete, multi-use path along Utica Pike from Allison Lane to Six Mile Lane at Island View subdivision," Moore said.
More sidewalks will also be added in downtown Jeffersonville to complete the city's portion of the Ohio River Greenway, near Upland Brewery.
"The extension will provide a complete connection to Clarksville from Riverside Drive and is expected to be complete by the end of the year," Moore said.
Jeffersonville is also getting into the popular sport of pickleball in 2023 and there are plans to construct 16 lighted pickleball courts at Lotte Olgesby Park off Ewing Lane. The area will also include restrooms and a covered picnic pavilion.
Moore said the city also plans to connect its NoCo and Gateway districts with an open-area lawn space between Ninth Street, Indiana Avenue and Ohio Avenue. It will be called Falls Landing.
"As a new gathering space between two popular areas, Falls Landing will consist of multi-colored pavilions, a large center pathway to host art fairs and vendor events, areas for sculpture gardens, pedestrian pathways and decorative lighting.
During the speech Moore noted that Jeffersonville approved more than 300 new single-family homes last year and two senior living facilities opened in the city. The city also approved 56 certificates for new businesses last year.
Moore also said the city's finances are "solid."
"...I am proud to report we ended last year with $11.8 million cash on hand and another $4.4 million in our rainy day fund," Moore said.
Other notable parts of Moore's speech included news about the Charlestown Pike Enhancement Project, which will start construction next year in the city's east end.
Moore said the city has received funds needed to expand the North Wastewater Treatment Facility as well.
"And we're doing it without raising sewer rates," he said, which was met with applause from the crowd.
