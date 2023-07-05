JEFFERSONVILLE – Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore will serve a fourth consecutive term in office as he is officially unopposed in the municipal election.
The Republican incumbent was unopposed in the May primary, and no challengers will appear on the fall ballot. Clark County Voter Registration Clerk James Crowder confirmed to the News and Tribune on Wednesday that no other candidates have filed to run against the mayor, who was elected in 2011.
Monday was the deadline for the Democrat or Republican parties to fill a vacancy on the fall ballot and for the Libertarian party to select candidates through a convention.
Last Friday was the deadline for an independent or minor party candidate to file a petition of nomination for the municipal election.
Moore said he is "grateful" that he will serve another term. He emphasized his bipartisan approach to office, saying that "if you just try to cater to people of your own party, you're going to fail."
"To be a Republican mayor in a [majority] Democrat city is an honor," he said. "We've always tried to take politics out of running the city. I have great relationships with both Democrat city council members and Republican, and at a time when our country is severely divided, I think the success of Jeffersonville has been putting politics aside and working with everybody."
He feels that it is "a great time in our city."
"I'm honored to represent the city as mayor, and I'm overwhelmed and grateful that I have this job, and I understand what a privilege it is," Moore said. "I'm enjoying every minute of it. I'm glad that the people of Jeffersonville are happy and that we can move forward without getting into political bickering."
Moore feels that the city's neighborhood meetings have resonated with Jeffersonville residents.
"I think our neighborhood meetings have been the strongest tools that we have because we generally get out to 10 or 12 different neighborhoods every year and just ask people to come share their concerns or their opinions," he said.
As he approaches his fourth term, the mayor plans to "put a heavy emphasis on public safety."
"I want to aggressively hire more police officers and make sure they're well paid," Moore said. "But at the same time, I want to make sure families know that they're safe in our city."
The mayor said he plans to focus on continued infrastructure improvement. This includes the expansion of the city's North Wastewater Treatment Plant in River Ridge and the improvements to Charlestown Pike.
"As the city grows, so do the needs of our infrastructure, both on the streets and in wastewater," Moore said.
The development of the Jeffboat property on the riverfront will also be a major priority in his fourth term.
"Probably at the end of this year, you're probably going to see a commitment by [American Commercial Barge Line] and people will see an unveiling of what direction it's going to be taken in, and I fully expect that you'll see some projects begin on the ACBL riverfront property during that fourth term."
He also wants to become a "stronger partner with our schools here in Jeffersonville."
Moore said his goal is to "continue to improve quality of life for everybody," and he wants to make the city's parks and recreation department "second to none."
"Those issues are the issues that drive the people who live in Jeffersonville," he said. "If you get out and talk with them, that's what they want to see as well. They want to see a strong foundation where their children can get a good education and graduate and find a good career."
The mayoral races in New Albany and Charlestown are both contested in the general election. Jeff Gahan, the Democratic incumbent, is facing Republican challenger Ed Clere, who currently serves as state representative for District 72.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, the Democratic incumbent, is facing Ruthie Jackson, a Republican member of the Charlestown City Council.
