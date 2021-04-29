JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore's veto of a sewer ordinance was met with pointed reactions from multiple Jeffersonville City Council members Thursday, deepening the divide between the administration and the fiscal body over an issue that could affect future development at River Ridge Commerce Center.
The council passed an amended sewer rates and fees ordinance April 19. Moore and sewer officials had requested a 14.7% increase in sewer rates for out-of-city customers coupled with raises in capacity tap-in fees. The sides agreed on the rate increases, but were apart on the capacity fees charged on new developments.
Tap-in fees per economic dwelling unit, which equates to one single-family residential connection, were $3,300 across the board. The Jeffersonville Sewer Board requested those fees be increased to $4,900 inside the city, and $5,600 outside of Jeffersonville.
Moore has touted the strategy as a means of paying part of the estimated $27 million expansion of the River Ridge treatment facility through new development. He said it would keep the city from having to increase sewer rates on Jeffersonville customers.
According to the administration, the treatment plant will approach 90% capacity in the near future, and that could result in state restrictions, potentially affecting River Ridge's ability to add new industries.
But multiple council members believed the amounts of the capacity increases were too high. The amended ordinance leaves the capacity charge at $3,300 inside the city, and raises it to about $3,795 outside of Jeffersonville.
In Moore's veto and statement, he says the council's 6-3 vote essentially rejected the sewer board's request and the advice of the firm Baker Tilly to “the extent the capacity fees were not increased to an amount sufficient enough to fund the expansion of the treatment facility.”
He said the council's ordinance would raise $213,000 over five years compared to the $3.5 million that would have been generated by the sewer board proposal.
Moore said in the veto that the ordinance “results in loss revenue to the utility of approximately $3,287,000 over the next five years — all of which is clearly necessary to fund future expansion of the treatment facility without raising monthly sewer rates on Jeffersonville residents, defaulting on existing bond obligations and experiencing a sewer ban imposed by the State of Indiana.”
The issue has already sparked grievances between Moore and some members of the council. He accused Councilman Bill Burns last week of having a conflict of interest in voting on the issue due to his career in real estate and development — a claim that Burns denied.
Council President Matt Owen and Council Vice President Scottie Maples issued a statement Thursday upon learning of the veto. Owen said the council approved what was essentially a compromise after the sewer board had proposed raising capacity fees by 48% inside the city.
“Raising fees on residents inside the city was something the council was not prepared to approve,” he said. “We have made it quite clear that we are not interested in raising rates and fees for our residents, and we are actively working to find other solutions to address our future needs.”
The veto could be overridden with six votes, equating to two-thirds of the council, but Owen said he doesn't believe that's likely to occur.
Owen said the mayor's “all-or-nothing approach does make this more difficult, and his personal attacks in the media of city council members are definitely not well-founded or helpful.”
Moore's veto is his prerogative, and the council members weren't elected to spar with the mayor, Owen continued.
“We are here to find the best way forward for the community. And we are supposed to all be on the same team to that effect. It just feels sometimes we are on Team Jeff, and the mayor is on Team Mike," Owen said.
Moore stated in the veto that the city's future growth and development depends on adequate and ongoing investment in infrastructure, such as sewers.
He said the ordinance approved “simply fails to adequately make such an investment and such failure will likely jeopardize future growth and development.”
But Owen believes that the advice of Baker Tilly isn't the only approach that can be taken for funding the expansion.
“We have some great consultants working with the city.” Owen said. “But this council has a record of saving money and finding other solutions rather than just raising rates. Last year, we saved more than $7 million when the council refused to issue a no-bid contract at the mayor's request based on a consultant's opinion.”
Maples said the sewer board works more efficiently with council oversight.
"With recent events such as these, I think this council owes it to the citizens of Jeffersonville to heavily scrutinize any financial spending or tax hikes proposed by Mayor Moore and the sewer board," he said.
The council is slated to meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.