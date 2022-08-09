FLOYD COUNTY — Plans are in motion to make Interstate 64 and parts of Interstate 265 look different in the future.
More lanes, and reconfigured exits, are all part of Improve 64, a project announced Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The goal is to make the road safer because there's more traffic along the corridor as development continues to increase in the area.
Although construction isn't planned to start until the end of 2024, a public information meeting is scheduled Aug. 17 at Scribner Middle School, 910 Old Vincennes Road., in New Albany.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and a presentation is at 6:30 p.m.
"The project team will share a variety of information at next week’s public information meeting, including the latest project updates, an overview of the project, current schedule, and maintenance of traffic (MOT) information," said INDOT Strategic Communications Director Natalie Garrett. "Display boards will be available for viewing and team members will be present to answer questions. A recording of the presentation will also be posted to the website following the meeting."
Construction is anticipated to last two years.
No long-term, full closures are planned and two lanes are expected to remain open in each direction during construction. There could be some short-term lane or ramp closures at times.
"The goals of the Improve 64 project are to reduce congestion and improve safety and mobility along I-64 Southern Indiana," Garrett said. "The project area includes I-64 between U.S 150. and Main Street in New Albany, as well as the I-64/I-265 interchange."
The work on Interstate-64 will be done between Route 150 and Main Street in New Albany. This construction will include an additional travel lane both eastbound and westbound on I-64, from U.S. 150 to Cherry Street.
An additional travel lane will be added on I-265 eastbound from 1-64 to State Street.
Ramps will be reconfigured at the I-64 and I-265 interchange, allowing motorists to exit from the right, instead of the left side of the interstate. A new exit lane will be added as well.
There will also be a new travel lane added from I-64 westbound to U.S. 150.
"INDOT is interested in any comments or concerns from residents in the area and those who travel I-64," Garrett said. "Each comment will be considered as we continue to develop and finalize the project. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 2, and can be submitted at the in-person meeting, or via mail or email to KGillette@HNTB.com. While comments are accepted throughout the development process, a second opportunity for feedback will take place during the formal public hearing, which is expected next fall."
