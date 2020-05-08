Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced an additional 73 branches will open by appointment only on Monday, May 11. This brings the total number of branches open by appointment to 128. Customers are now able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online at all of these locations. BMV Connect kiosks located at branches opening by appointment only will also be available.
Two locations are opening in Clark and Floyd counties: Clarksville Branch, 1150 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway; and New Albany Branch, 821 Mount Tabor Road.
All customers are required to have an appointment and those appointments are limited to the following transactions: Knowledge Testing, Commercial Driver License, New Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card, Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card, Replacement Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card, Title Transfer, Update to an Existing Title, New Registration Disability Placard.
Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.
