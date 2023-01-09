NEW ALBANY – More than 100 people attended the Floyd County Library trustee meeting Monday night and expressed differing views about the reading of “Prince and Knight” during a story hour for children last week at the Galena branch.
“Prince and Knight” includes a same-sex couple falling in love and getting married.
Library officials did not make any comment about the matter after the public comment section ended.
Library Director Melissa Merida on Jan. 5 put a statement on the library’s website about the situation.
“The Floyd County Library recognizes that we serve a community of over 78,000+ individuals representing diverse backgrounds,” she said in the statement. “In creating our Storytimes, we strive to be inclusive to all of our community members.
“In response to recent Storytime content concerns, the Library will adjust our process to empower parents/guardians to opt out of material that they feel is not suitable for their child. To allow for this parent empowerment, the books for our Storytime will be put on display ten minutes before each Storytime for parents to see the titles included. As always, attendees may quietly come and go at any time during programs. We just ask that everyone is respectful of all participants.
“The Library Leadership and staff appreciate and take seriously the concerns of our Library users and work to find a balance in serving all individuals and do not discriminate in our services.”
People who spoke in support of the library, and the book, said they appreciate the representation and inclusivity in programming.
Supporters said the book shows children different types of family structures and represents the families of children with same-sex parents, along with members of the LGBTQ community, in literature.
Mental health therapist Karen Bassett said showing LGBTQ people in literature can be lifesaving for some young people and many young members of the community consider suicide and deal with mental health issues.
“Inclusion in literature is literally lifesaving,” Bassett said. “Children need to be able to see themselves in the books that are read. I understand the policy has changed since all of this started. If you all want to announce the books, that’s fine. But I urge you to not cut these books. These books are necessary for kids across the spectrum.”
Those opposed said the themes in the book are against their religious beliefs, and parents should have a choice about what kids listen to during story hours at the library.
They asked that the library announce the book’s title 24 hours in advance, so parents could choose if they attend with their kids.
Susan Hunt said she was at the story hour where the book was read last week.
“As they were doing a craft “Prince and Knight” was being read and finished up,” Hunt said. “As I listened I realized what was happening in the story and the prince and knight fell in love and they were married in the end, so I was shocked...
“I do not want my children or grandchildren to have that pushed upon them, if a parent wants to get that book and read it to their child, that’s fine, they can choose what they want to do. As for our family, we are Christian, we believe in the Bible that a man and a woman should marry, that’s why I came tonight.”
