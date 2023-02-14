CLARK COUNTY — A man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars in a child molestation case in Clark County.
Anthony D. Redd took a plea deal in the case and pleaded guilty to a charge of child solicitation in Clark Circuit Court 4 this past November.
He was sentenced on Feb. 13 to 22 years behind bars, the maximum sentence for the felony child solicitation charge.
Court records say four instances of child molestation occurred between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2019, involving a child younger than 12.
The incidents took place in Jeffersonville.
Online court records show that in 2009, Redd pleaded guilty to a class A felony for rape with serious bodily injury and a class A felony for robbery.
