More than 200 people marched Sunday afternoon in Clarksville to show their solidarity with demonstrators across the country speaking up about racial inequality.
The peaceful march and caravan, which started at Little League Park off of Eastern Boulevard and spanned three and-a-half miles, was meant to give local residents a way to show their support for racial equality after protests across the U.S. caused by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police.
Recent protests have occurred in Louisville, where demonstrators have sought justice for Floyd as well as the deaths of residents Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, and in Jeffersonville, where friends and family of Malcolm Williams, fatally shot by an Indiana State trooper at a traffic stop in April, asked for more transparency.
“The walk is meant to give the people who live and work in Clarksville a chance to express their support for equal justice,” event organizer and Clarksville resident Jessica Strange said in a news release sent out before the Sunday event.
“We’re proud of our community, and we’re always looking for ways to make it better. It’s great to see how recent marches have included large numbers of ordinary people from across the spectrums of race, gender and demographics. This seems like a moment of new opportunity for deeper conversations about racial justice, and we believe Clarksville wants to be a part of that.”
Strange said in the release that town officials had issued a permit Friday for the event, and provided logistical support. Organizers also extended an invitation for local elected officials, law enforcement and first responders to participate.
“I am proud of the way that our community came together yesterday to make a peaceful statement about the issues our country is facing,” said Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey in a Monday text message. He said the Clarksville technical review committee expedited the permitting process, to be able to get it secured within 48 hours of the request being made.
“I think it was certainly appropriate and everyone involved had nothing but good intentions.”
Dan Bullington, who’s taught theater at Clarksville High School said attending the march was the least he could do to support his students.
“I’m going into my 19th year as a teacher at Clarksville High School,” he said. “I’ve had the privilege to have many students over the years of many colors and it breaks my heart to see these nice young kids who are subject to unequal treatment.”
He said it was a peaceful march, met on all sides with well-wishers and people providing water, including the Clarksville street department.
“It just seemed like a really wonderful gathering of people of all types,” he said. “We chanted and marched and it was more of a thing of solidarity.
I think we had a message, as many communities have [had.]”
Barb Anderson, Jeffersonville resident and executive director of Haven House Services Inc., said she saw 200 to 300 people involved. She participated in the caravan portion of the event.
“There were people all along the route sitting in their front yards,” Anderson said. “It was so close that if you put your windows down you could talk to everybody, and everybody in Clarksville was out on their lawn. It was so cool to watch.
“They were telling telling us ‘thank you.’ Nobody was antagonistic; it was all very positive and welcoming.”
