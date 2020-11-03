JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark County Voter Registration has confirmed that all 28,646 early ballots have been opened by the bipartisan absentee board teams.
The teams are now inputting the ballots into voting machines and once that's completed, the media cards for each machine will be entered into a single voting machine to be tallied with the Election Day results.
Voter Registration staff member Chris Fitzgerald said he hopes that the absentee ballots will be finished within the next few hours.
Numbers will be released by precinct when both absentee and election day numbers are ready for each.
The more than 28,000 early votes includes 19,513 early in-person votes and 9,056 mailed absentees. The early total is already more than the roughly 27,000 people total who voted in Clark County in the primary.
