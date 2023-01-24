JEFFERSONVILLE — More than 630 Duke Energy customers are currently without power after the driver of a vehicle hit a utility pole near Crums Lane and Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville on Tuesday.
Crews are actively working to replace the broken utility pole. The work may take up to six hours to complete before power can be restored to all customers, said Duke spokesperson Lisa Brones Huber.
For the latest information, visit the outage map at duke-energy.com.
