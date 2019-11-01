JEFFERSONVILLE — A months-long investigation by multiple Southern Indiana and federal police agencies has led to the arrest of over 50 people, most suspected of dealing drugs.
"Operation Fall Recall" was executed Oct. 23-31 by multiple departments — the Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany police departments, Clark County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Safe Streets Violent Gangs Task Force — and entailed the arrest of 46 suspected drug dealers. Nine other people were arrested on various charges during the investigation or arrests of drug suspects.
Warrants are outstanding for a dozen other suspected dealers.
The investigations spanned most of the summer, Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker said during a news conference today. In the room was a bulletin board with mug shots of each of the arrested — about two-thirds men and the rest women.
"The intent of this investigation was to target all street-level drug dealers, as many as we could throughout that time frame," Parker said. "We're very pleased with every one on the board."
As part of the roundup, around a dozen firearms, several pounds of methamphetamine and lesser amounts of heroin and cocaine were seized.
Those arrested face nearly 150 charges combined — 12 federal, 17 level 2 felonies, 18 level 3 felonies, 21 level 5 felonies, 36 level 6 felonies and 13 misdemeanors.
Parker said that information gleaned through the investigation could result in more arrests and provide insight into higher-level organizations.
This week's roundup is larger than one conducted in 2017 by the Southern Indiana police agencies. In that, "Operation Icebreaker," 52 suspects were charged with around 80 felony drug charges.
"This operation...[along] with 'Operation Icebreaker' in 2017 should send a message to those who pollute our streets with poison that Southern Indiana law enforcement agencies will not stand by and allow this to happen," Parker said. "We will hold you accountable for your actions."
Parker said the arrests would have been much more difficult without the help of the public and the strong partnerships among the agencies. Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples agreed.
"I think we work together better now than we ever have in the past," Maples said during the news conference. "And we will continue to try to obtain a level that surpasses where we're at now. The results speak for themselves. If we're not communicating with those agencies, we're not going to be as successful as we are now."
Police are seeking the public's help in locating the following suspects, who have outstanding warrants.
• Joseph S. Cousins, 35, aka “PC,” of Jeffersonville — Dealing in a narcotic drug (level 2 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 4 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony)
• Kevin D. Moore, 37, of Clarksville — Dealing in a narcotic drug (level 4 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a look-a-like substance (class C misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor)
• Shelby Barnes, 24, of Louisville — Dealing in methamphetamine (level 2 felony)
• James A. Ferrell, 31, of Sellersburg — Dealing in methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony)
• Michael G. Palmer, 50, of Jeffersonville — Dealing in methamphetamine (level 3 felony), dealing in methamphetamine (level 4 felony)
• Brian K. Taylor, 31, of Charlestown — Dealing in methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony)
• Derek M. Jarboe, 29, of Clarksville — Dealing in methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor)
• Annette R. Wheeler, 30, of New Albany — Dealing in a narcotic drug (level 4 felony), dealing in a narcotic drug (level 5 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 5 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony)
• Korey A. Randolph, 31, of Jeffersonville — Dealing in methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony)
• Kathryn G. McGill, 56, of Jeffersonville — Dealing in methamphetamine (level 4 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony)
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼• James L. Tutt, 37, of New Albany — Dealing in a look-alike substance (level 5 felony)
• Scott Powers, 38, of Clarksville — Possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony)
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department — Clarksville, 812-288-7151; Jeffersonville, 812-283-6633; New Albany, 812-944-6411; Clark County Sheriff's Office, 812-283-4471; Floyd County Sheriff's Department, 812-948-5400.
SOURCE: Jeffersonville Police Department. For a full list of those arrested during "Operation Fall Recall," visit www.newsandtribune.com.
