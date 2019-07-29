JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged or knocked over in two Jeffersonville cemeteries over the weekend — a level of vandalism cemetery representatives say they have never seen before.
Paula DeHaven, secretary-treasurer with Eastern Cemetery on Eighth Street, said about 20 grave sites were vandalized between Saturday night and Sunday morning; she said she believes the adjoining St. Anthony's Cemetery had many more than that.
She said there were about 25 families at the cemeteries Sunday evening, checking to see if their loved ones' grave sites had been damaged.
"Our main focus is we've got a lot of distraught, upset families and we don't want to see that," DeHaven said. "We want families to have a peaceful place to come and visit their loved one.
"They just say 'Who would do this?' You don't want to even think about someone doing this to your loved one's cemetery plot."
Many of the headstones had been toppled off of their bases and some were even unearthed. In some cases, personal items such as a vase or an angel had been smashed. The damaged graves ranged in dates from recent months back to the 1880s.
Lance Pitzer, president of Eastern Cemetery, said it didn't appear that the person or people who did the vandalizing had targeted anyone specific.
"I think it was random," he said. "The only pattern here is the line they took."
Police are investigating the incidents, but as of press time had not been able to provide additional information about the vandalism.
Mary Pickerrell was among those who were scanning the damage Monday morning at St. Anthony's — quite a few of her relatives are buried there.
"We have my parents, my grandparents, aunts, uncles, a baby," she said. "There's a lot of family over here."
Pickerell was relieved to find that none of her family's graves had been disturbed, but she had received a scare about it. She had seen in a media report an image of a pink stone that looked like her uncle's that had been knocked over.
But even if direct family members weren't involved in the vandalism spree, her heart is with all those who are affected. As a teacher at St. Anthony's for 47 years and a congregation member, she knows many of the families who have loved ones buried there.
"There's a lot of St. Anthony's people that are buried in this cemetery and some of these are so old," she said. "It's just a shame. It's very sad."
Pickerrell added that she hopes police will put extra patrols on in case the suspect or suspects return.
DeHaven with Eastern Cemetery said she was surprised at the extent of the damage and the force it would take to topple the headstones.
"We've had two or three knocked over before, but not to this magnitude," she said. "This to me looks like it took at least two people or maybe one strong person, to push it over."
"The thing about a lot of the monuments is it's going to take a piece of equipment to lift them back up. Two men are not going to be able to lift these."
A representative from Charlestown Monument Co. confirmed Monday afternoon that owner Jeff Grayson intends to lift the gravestones at no cost to families, once police have finished their investigation.
DeHaven also encouraged individual families to check with their homeowners' or other insurance if there is additional damage to the stones.
“We would just like the families to know that we sympathize with them, we're very sad that this happened," she said. "If they have any questions they can give us a call." The phone number is 502-639-4385.
