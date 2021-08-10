This part of a series by columnist Amanda Beam.
SOUTHERN INDIANA — “I've heard this before. If you painted everyone who has some type of mental illness purple, you'd be really surprised at how much purple there would be in the world.”
Ann said this to me over the phone, toward the end of our discussion about her living with bipolar disorder. Ann isn’t really an Ann. The teacher, now in her 60s, asked to be identified by an alternative name. She’s seen the backlash against others who have disclosed their mental health issues, both firsthand in as benign of places as the teachers’ lounge as well as through testimonials she’s viewed online. She worries parents and students might not understand what her bipolar diagnosis means.
“You're always afraid that people are going to take it the wrong way, and that you're crazy. That's a stigma that needs to go away,” Ann said. “I'm a person who happens to have bipolar. It doesn't define who I am.”
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), more than 2.3 million Americans have been diagnosed with a type of bipolar disorder, a psychological condition known for triggering manic peaks in behavior followed by depressive lows. Yet due to the inability to count those not seeking treatment, that number may be far higher.
Folks still misconstrue the disorder. Film and television do little to dispel the myths.
“Movies… either glamorize mental illness, or they really exacerbate the conditions that are seen, and they give these extreme examples of what bipolar is,” said Wellstone Regional Hospital CEO Gregory Stewart, who is also licensed in mental health, addictions and clinical counseling.
“Bipolar can be the person sitting next to you in a meeting, or in the grocery store, or at a restaurant. Because for most people with bipolar disorder, they live a normal life,” he said.
Ann’s story
While NAMI lists the average age of onset at 25, bipolar disorder was discovered later in Ann. A change in life circumstances in her early 50s led to alterations in her behavior. She’s lived with depression for a while now, but this was something different.
Her anxiety increased. Thoughts raced through her brain. Speech was difficult because her mind ran faster than her words. Her spending habits also intensified. Due to her impulsivity, she felt she could no longer depend on herself.
Worried about her condition, Ann saw a psychiatrist and explained her symptoms, noting that no medicine seemed to help her depression. Her medical provider said that it was okay. Depression wasn’t the only issue. Ann also had bipolar 2.
“When I heard that diagnosis… I felt relieved,” Ann said. “Because I thought, okay, we put a name to it. Now we can do something about it.”
Taking three weeks off work helped Ann to find meds that improved her condition but getting the dosages and type of drug just right can take time. For the past five years, she’s been on what she calls her “cocktail of sanity”. The Southern Indiana resident also finds support from a local NAMI group, as well as websites such as themighty.com. Both give her an awareness that her own experiences with the disorder are typical.
“It's an illness, but nobody can see it. It just comes out behaviorally,” Ann said. “And I think people (who don’t understand that) are uncomfortable with it. They don't know what to do.”
Maxwell’s Mission
Maxwell Malone likes to help others. Through his own familiarities with bipolar disorder, the 35-year-old supports those with a similar diagnosis. Until recently, he served as president of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance’s Louisville Chapter. It’s also not unusual to see him providing not only material provisions to folks in the homeless community, but a welcoming ear as well.
“Sometimes they just want somebody to talk to,” Maxwell said. “I really like to help people, and there is such a deficit for that.”
At 17, Maxwell received his diagnosis of bipolar 1. Although the disorder can present differently in each person, bipolar 1 is generally punctuated by more severe manic episodes than type 2. For Maxwell, that can mean fast talking, not eating or sleeping for days and an increase in anger, agitation and brashness.
Going on 18 years, the Jeffersonville resident has managed the high and lows of the disorder through medication, earning a college degree, getting married and finding secure employment in the process. Six years ago, though, he experienced a severe episode, the repercussions of which required him to start his career from the ground up once more. He’s now back to the place job-wise he was prior to the health-related incident.
“There are success stories but, at least for me and most of the people I’ve seen, those success stories come with stories of great failure,” Maxwell said. “And for every success story, there are stories of people that may make it to the top at one point, but never made it back.”
Maxwell credits his fortitude and will for regaining his footing. His openness about his experiences inspires those with the disorder while also educates those who don’t.
“I wish people would understand that mental illness is a chronic condition. It's not something we choose. It's not something we can just snap out of,” Maxwell said. “It's there. It's something we have to deal with on a daily basis. And we can't help it. We don't want to be this way, but it's the way it is.”
Doug’s determination
Doug Watson remembers an incident when he was eight-years-old. He sat in his bedroom, agitated and restless and angry.
“I told my mom, ‘I feel like I need to destroy something’. And she threw me all the newspapers and said, ‘Tear this up. It’ll make you feel better’,” Doug said. “Of course, it didn’t.”
Back then, the doctor determined the boy was hyperactive. Through the years, though, Doug’s behaviors would intensify. Bar fights. Road rage. Self-medicating with alcohol and other substances to bring him down.
At 29, the Floyds Knobs resident was diagnosed as a “textbook perfect” case of bipolar 2. After receiving a second opinion, Doug felt relieved.
Nineteen years later, the Floyds Knobs resident serves as a neuroscience ICU nurse. At 36, he went back to college to obtain his first nursing degree. Not everyone was supportive of his decision.
“Most told me that there's no way. You're too much of a mess. You won’t do it. You won't make it. You'll quit. You'll fail,” Doug said. “So that's the kind of stuff you deal with. But once you get your meds worked out and stay on them, you can do anything you want.”
Doug takes six different pills in the morning and six to eight at night, some of which are repeats, to manage his disorder. He also returned to university to become a psych mental health nurse practitioner, a program he’ll finish in roughly another year.
His professors have told him they believe his diagnosis gives him a huge advantage in his chosen field. Doug feels the same. And when he receives his newest degree, he wants to help his patients with bipolar disorder comprehend not only more about the condition, but also about the medicines they take for it.
“Compliance is a huge issue with bipolar disorder,” Doug said, explaining that once medications begin to work, some might feel so much better that they decide the treatments are unneeded.
“That's what I want to change, as a nurse practitioner, is to get my patients to understand, to really understand that the medications are what make you feel better,” he said. “You have to stay on them. You can never stop taking these. Ever. They’re for life.”
A clinician’s take
For those that identify with some of these signs, Gregory, the Wellstone Regional Hospital CEO, warned about self-diagnosing.
“One of the things that we find in the field of behavioral health is that when we read symptoms of disorders, we all might have them,” Gregory said. “I often like to approach, when I'm educating individuals about mental health, to not try to always classify or put ourselves into a category or do all of this in depth identification with all of these symptoms… because it really is the broad picture of what's going on life.”
If you are experiencing difficulties, family history of a particular mental illness may also provide further indication to speak to a medical provider. Primary care physicians tend to be the first contact for many. Mental health professionals can also assist with talk therapy and finding other ways to manage the disorder.
“(A bipolar diagnosis) shouldn't be a barrier to people achieving and succeeding. If anything it's a gift,” Gregory said. “If we are somewhat different from others, I like to see it as a gift, and we utilize that gift to achieve.”
Resources:
National Alliance on Mental Illness: nami.org
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Louisville: dbsalouisville.org
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA) website and national helpline: samhsa.gov; 1-800-662-HELP
