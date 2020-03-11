KENTUCKY — While not going as far as Berea College in canceling classes for the rest of the semester, the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville both are suspending in-class teaching.
In an email statement, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said UK will remain open, but instruction will continue through online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3 (which is the two weeks after spring break for most students). He added the goal is to resume normal course delivery April 6.
Classes will go on as normal the rest of this week before spring break, March 16-22.
“The health, safety, and well-being of everyone on our campus is our relentless priority at all times,” Capilouto said. “The coronavirus (COVID-19) is already proving to be an unprecedented disruption to our University, Lexington community, Commonwealth, and world. The course it will take is uncertain, but the days and weeks ahead will be even more challenging.”
Capilouto said all university-sponsored or endorsed travel internationally is suspended indefinitely, but there is an appeals process. All travelers arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival in the U.S. before they will be allowed to return to campus, he added.
According to the statement, all university-sponsored or endorsed domestic travel is strongly discouraged and the university will be evaluating campus events on a case-by-case basis.
“We made all of these decisions informed by expert advice and relevant information,” Capilouto said. “We have benefited also from engaging with other universities and the University of Louisville in particular.”
In a statement from UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, classes there will be delivered remotely starting March 18 through April 5 (following an extension of spring break through March 17). UofL’s campuses will remain open and operational. On-campus events will continue, but are under review.
“We understand that these restrictions will cause significant inconvenience for many of you,” Bendapudi said. “Please know that we do not make these restrictions and recommendations lightly. I am convinced that these measures are essential to preserve the health and well-being of all members of our University (of Louisville) community and all citizens of the Commonwealth.”
On Tuesday, Berea College announced it was suspending classes through the rest of the semester with the students last day Friday.
Eastern Kentucky had not made an announcement as of 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on changes. Western Kentucky University is set to hold a press conference soon.
Morehead State University has not called off classes on campus, but has canceled all study abroad programs requiring out-of-country travel until May 1, according to an announcement on the MSU website. Morehead State also is discontinuing all individual employee international travel until May 1, according to the website.
The University of the Cumberlands will also be going online temporarily as well. In a statement sent to student from UC President Larry Cockrum, the university will move in-seat classes online starting Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, 2020. On-campus students will be able to return to campus starting Saturday, March 28.
On-campus students will be able to return to campus starting Saturday, March 28. Additional information will be sent out in the coming week or as circumstances change.
