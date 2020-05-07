NEW ALBANY — He’s a New Albany native who never seriously considered leaving Floyd County, but on Thursday, Chris Morris will depart his hometown newspaper after almost 35 years on the job.
Morris is stepping down as assistant editor at the News and Tribune, though he still will play an important role in the community. He has accepted a public relations and marketing job at Baptist Health Floyd, and while he said “it’s time to move on,” his tenure as a journalist in Southern Indiana won’t soon be forgotten.
“Chris has been such a stable force for this newspaper for decades. We’ve counted on him to do a lot over the years and he has obliged — even when it wasn’t fun,” said Bill Hanson, publisher of the News and Tribune. “He’s been a great co-worker and we are going to miss him. Our loss is most certainly the hospital’s gain.”
Humble beginnings
Morris was studying to be a teacher at Indiana University Southeast when he found a job opportunity in the local newspaper that caught his eye — sports reporter.
“I’ve always admired sports writers,” Morris said. “I loved to read good sports stories, well-written sports stories, and I always thought that would be a good profession.”
It was July 1985 when Morris accepted the sports reporter job at The Tribune in New Albany. He said the newspaper’s first choice for the job turned down the position, and that twist of fate spawned a journalism career that spanned over three decades and included coverage of the Kentucky Derby, visits to Floyd County by presidential candidates, and the aftermath of deadly house fires.
But it all started with a Little League baseball game.
Morris’ first assignment was covering a Little League district tournament in Clarksville. While it may not sound like a glamorous debut, Morris wasn’t taking anything for granted.
“I was a nervous wreck,” he said.
His first high school sports assignment was covering a Providence at Corydon football game. For Morris, reporting on local high school sports gave him the opportunity to cover what he considers Southern Indiana legends, such as former Providence football coach Gene Sartini and former Floyd Central High School basketball coach Joe Hinton.
“A lot of those same, legendary coaches were coaching when I was a kid,” Morris said.
Developing career
Morris discovered his niche in writing and changed his major to journalism. He credits former IUS journalism professor Jim St. Clair as a mentor who helped him develop his skills.
Morris would be promoted to co-sports editor at The Tribune, a position he held for 12 years. He said it was a great opportunity not just because he enjoyed covering sports, but also because many of the local high school teams were loaded with talent during that era.
“We had such great sports teams,” he said, “so many great players and teams. That was big. The tournaments were huge.”
In 1999, a former editor suggested Morris consider moving over to news. While Morris loved sports, he said that editor told him that news was the place to be if he wanted to go anywhere in his career.
After a stint as copy editor and regional editor with the Tribune, Morris served as the newspaper’s managing editor for five years.
The Tribune would eventually be merged with the Evening News to form the News and Tribune, and Morris has served as regional editor and assistant editor with the newspaper.
Editing copy, proofing pages, writing stories and coaching reporters — Morris contributed in a variety of ways.
“I got to write stories on people who I admired and I thought that was a good way to honor them,” he said.
But it was the personal touch of an opinion piece that Morris always enjoyed.
“I always felt like I did my best work with a column,” he said. “That was my strength.”
Respect of public officials
Morris covered New Albany and Floyd County government during his newspaper career. From elections to weekly meetings, he provided the community with important information about the actions of their elected and appointed officials.
Mark Seabrook, a former New Albany City Council member and former president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said that while he was in office, Morris was his favorite journalist because he was trustworthy and approachable.
“As a journalist I thought he was extremely fair. I don’t think he came in with any preconceived ideas,” Seabrook said. “One of the things I admired most about him is if you told him something was off the record, it was off the record.”
Morris is a “nice guy and good person” who wants what’s best for the community, Seabrook noted.
“I think he’s very community-minded outside of his job and in his job, too,” he said.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan described Morris as an industrious journalist who has filled a multitude of roles at the News and Tribune during his tenure.
“Chris Morris has been an asset to the people of New Albany for as long as I can remember,” Gahan said.
Producing a newspaper requires research, editing, writing, printing and selling the product, the mayor said.
“I know over the years Chris was the guy doing a lot of those tasks, and sometimes he was probably doing all of those things,” Gahan said. “I hope to see him around in New Albany for many years to come. I wish him the best of luck, and with that work ethic, I know he’ll be successful.”
Family first
Morris credits his family for their enduring support and confidence during his time with the newspaper. It started with his parents, Otto and Joanne, who Morris said taught him and his sister, Laura McGuirk, the importance of hard work and dedication.
“My parents always told me when I took a job, I needed to give it all that I had,” he said.
His wife, Barbara, and daughters Maria Jacobs and Christina Bramer also have played a critical role in Morris’ career by understanding his passion for journalism.
“My wife has been very supportive, and my parents and sister were very supportive. They knew I had a passion for this and a passion for sports, and I think they were proud that I was writing for the local newspaper,” he said.
Morris also thanked former and current newspaper colleagues, adding that many have become his friends.
Importance of journalism
As Morris transitions to a new job, he still believes strongly in local journalism. It’s a belief that was instilled in him as a child by his parents.
“I knew how important it was for my mom and dad to get the paper every day to see what was going on,” he said. “People rely on their local newspaper, and I think there will always be a market for a local newspaper.”
During a time such as this, Morris said the need for local journalism is paramount.
“I know there’s the internet and social media, and half of that stuff you can believe and half you can’t, but there’s no way you can get your news and sports from you local community but from a local newspaper,” he said.
Journalists have to be able to multitask and condense issues that can be complex into a form where readers can understand what’s going on and why it’s important to them, Morris continued.
A court proceeding or a government meeting could affect someone’s livelihood, and a journalist has to be able to report accurately and in a timely manner.
“People just see the story. They don’t see all that goes into that story,” he said.
A journalist must be thick-skinned, he added. Morris recalled a time when the parent of a basketball player was enraged because the reporter had listed his son’s scoring tally at 12 instead of 14 points.
“He came into the office and chewed me out and I was young and couldn’t understand, but to him, that was a huge deal,” Morris recalled. “You have to be able to handle all that and you have to do it in a professional way.”
Morris cites his improvement over the years was one of his biggest accomplishments. He conceded that he likely wasn’t ready to be a full-time reporter when he started, but he stuck with it and wanted to get better, so he did.
For those considering a career in journalism, Morris advised that it’s a rewarding though at times stressful job.
“You’re not going to get rich at it. You have to have a passion for it,” he said.
Morris was known for always answering the call during his time with the newspaper. He only took one sick day in 32 years until some health issues forced him to take additional time off.
Moving forward
Morris said he’s excited about his new opportunity to work at Baptist Health Floyd.
His hope for the community is that it will restart its growth after the pandemic subsides.
“I think the county and the city were both in pretty good shape before this, and I hope we come out of it well,” he said.
“This town means a lot to me. I grew up here. I want to see it do well. It’s not a Democrat thing. It’s not a Republican thing. It’s a New Albany thing.”
