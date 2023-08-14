SOUTHERN INDIANA – The Indiana Association of Realtors reported Monday the state’s home sales and new listings continue to fall below 2022 as mortgage rates hover near 7%.
Sales for July were 19% behind July 2022 and inventory of homes for sale slipped below last year’s mark as well. The median price of houses are above $256,000 for the second consecutive month in Indiana.
For Southern Indiana, sales were below where the region was in July 2022.
“We were at the lowest level number of houses for sale in 2020, 2021 and 2022,” said Mike Schoonover, a realtor for Keller Williams Realty. “We’ve come off of those extreme lows, but right now we’re in the 700s.”
In 2021, the inventory got as low as 300 houses for sale in Southern Indiana. The normal range of the inventory around five years ago was above 1,000 houses, Schoonover added.
The median price of houses in Southern Indiana is right in line with where the region was last summer, and there hasn’t been a dropoff for the prices of houses.
“The biggest headwind right now is mortgage rates and that’s been the biggest challenge,” Schoonover said. “As the mortgage rate rose, we started to see days on market increase and property sales pull back a little bit.”
Increased mortgage payments for the average house in 2023 are several hundred dollars more than two years ago.
“I don’t see mortgages going down by the end of the year,” Schoonover said. “A lot of the economists that I follow say probably sometime early to middle of next year, they’re anticipating the rate to come back down. But I don’t know if we’re going to see the extreme lows that we saw in 2020 or 2021.”
