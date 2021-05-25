NEW ALBANY — Indiana University’s decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff and students across all campuses in the fall has elicited strong reactions from many in the community.
The News and Tribune reached out to students and faculty at Indiana University Southeast for their perspective on the university’s vaccination requirements.
Jeffersonville resident Amber Smith, an IUS student going into her final year this fall, is excited about the university’s vaccine requirement.
“I think it’s a great thing,” she said. “We’ve been required to get vaccines since kindergarten for school, and I don’t think it’s something we should be shocked about.”
Smith is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and she is hoping the vaccination requirement will lead to a normal year of college.
It has been difficult navigating online classes in the past year, and she looks forward to having more face-to-face classes next school year.
“When I get back into the classroom, it won’t be the panic of getting out of class and hoping no one in there is infected [with COVID-19] and hoping I don’t get it,” she said. “Everyone will have [had] the vaccine.”
Not all Southern Indiana residents, however, think IU’s vaccine requirement is appropriate.
Floyds Knobs resident Grace Roberts said she is disappointed in the university’s policy, and it will affect her decision whether or not to attend IUS in the fall.
She is currently enrolled as an incoming freshman at IUS, but she doesn’t plan to attend if she has to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Roberts intends to apply for an exemption to the vaccination requirement on the grounds of religion, but if that isn’t approved, she will likely attend an online university that does not require COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I feel like they’re trying to take away our freedom, like they’re controlling us, honestly,” she said. “It’s hard having to find somewhere else as good as IUS.”
Roberts is also unhappy that the university is not allowing unvaccinated students to attend online classes, she said.
Her father, Adam Roberts, who serves on the Floyd County Council, also criticized the university’s mandate. He said he dislikes that IU is mandating a vaccine that has not received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
“It’s not necessarily a pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine statement for us,” he said. “For us, it’s more of them mandating something that infringes on our freedoms. That’s where it becomes an overreach.”
He also felt the consequences outlined by the university for not complying with the requirement are “extremely harsh not only toward students, but also toward the staff for those who are not going to receive the vaccine.”
Jean Abshire, associate professor of political science and international studies at IUS, said she was “absolutely delighted” to learn of the university’s vaccine requirement.
In her own classes, online learning and social distancing have made it difficult to engage interactive learning, such as group activities, she said.
Abshire, who is already vaccinated, emphasizes that the pandemic isn’t over, and she appreciates the university’s focus on public health measures.
“Speaking as a political scientist, no right is unlimited, and limits are put in place for the broader social good, so I see this as one of those things,” she said. “The phrase ‘nobody is safe until everybody is safe’ is actually true in the case of a pandemic.”
Joe Wert, professor of political science at IU, also believes the requirement is a good idea. He has already received his COVID-19 vaccination.
“If we’re going to get back to normal, I think that’s the best way to do it, to make sure everyone is vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” he said. “I think most faculty I’ve talked to are pleased with the idea.”
Wert said he is curious to see if the policy will have an effect on enrollment at IUS, including whether or not students who do not want to get vaccinated choose to go to college elsewhere or simply comply with the requirement.
Chuck Carney, spokesperson for IU, said the requirement will allow IU’s campuses to “look like they did before the pandemic.”
“It’s clear that to have the high rate of immunity within the IU community, the vaccine is really the only way to make that happen by the time the students return,” he said.
Many opponents of the university’s mandate have questioned the legality of the policy, pointing to the passage of House Bill 1405, legislation that prohibits state and local governmental entities from requiring an “immunization passport.”
Margaret Menge, a candidate for the Indiana University Board of Trustees and adjunct scholar of the Indiana Policy Review, is opposing the requirement, claiming the policy violates state law, according to a recent press release from the Indiana Policy Review.
Nearly 20 Republican lawmakers signed a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb requesting that he block IU’s vaccination requirement. The letter requests that he prevent universities from mandating vaccines that do not have full FDA approval, according to the Associated Press.
The letter was written by Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour.
However, Carney said House Bill 1405 does not apply to public universities, which are not specified as government entities in the bill.
“Specifically, the bill does not apply to colleges and universities,” he said.
