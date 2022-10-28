NEW ALBANY — Assisting those with disabilities was the focus of the forum, but candidates for Floyd County’s county council and board of commissioners touched on other subjects including budgets and employee pay Thursday night.
Rauch, Inc. hosted the candidate forum, as the organization receives funding from the county. The event serves as a chance for candidates to learn more about Rauch, which helps those with disabilities in a variety of ways, while also giving them a venue to present their platforms ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
All candidates in contested races for the council and commissioners were invited to the forum. Each candidate was provided time for opening and closing statements, and they each answered two questions related to supporting Rauch and those with disabilities.
Floyd County Commissioner, District 1
Republican Al Knable is facing Democrat Tyler Gains in the Floyd County Commissioner, District 1 race. Gains wasn’t present for Thursday’s forum.
Knable is a current New Albany City Council member and a dermatologist.
“I feel like I bring a lot of different perspectives to the city council, and I hope to bring those to the commission,” Knable said.
Along with building, transportation and EMS issues, Knable said he will prioritize meeting with county employees if he’s elected. Pay for county employees has been a major issue in recent years.
“I sense there’s a morale problem,” Knable said.
If elected, Knable said he will support the county’s financial commitment to Rauch.
Floyd County Council, District 1
The Floyd County Council District 1 race pits Democrat Tony Toran, who currently holds the seat, against Republican Charlie Moon.
Moon is a small business owner who said he would prioritize keeping taxes “as low as possible” if elected. He referenced the various county building projects, as there are potential plans to move administrative offices and convert the City-County Building into a justice center.
“We need to separate our needs from what we want and what we should have,” said Moon, whose wife, Connie, is a county council member.
Moon said the council members should have a better relationship with each other, especially since the majority are Republicans.
“We’re a Republican body that fights with each other,” he said. “We should be leading the county into the future, not holding it down.”
Toran is a pastor who serves on multiple local boards. He said he’s running for the office “because I love our community.”
“I realize that dedicated servants are vital to the progress of our community,” he said. “I feel like I’m at my best, whether I’m in the pulpit at my church or at my council desk, when I’m serving other people.”
Both spoke about the need to better serve those with disabilities in the community.
The 2023 county budget includes a 5% increase in Rauch funding, up from about $451,000 in 2022, and Toran voted in favor of it. He said officials should also do a better job of listening to those who understand the needs of those with disabilities.
Moon also praised Rauch for its contributions to Southern Indiana. He said he would support opening more of the county facilities and parks up for activities catered for those with disabilities.
Floyd County Council, District 2
The Floyd County Council, District 2 race features Republican Jim Freiberger against Democrat Daniel Harris. Freiberger wasn’t present for Thursday’s forum.
Harris is a Southern Indiana native who said he was drawn to the processes of government as a teenager. Harris said he spent a lot of time attending planning and zoning meetings and, later in life, advocating for changes to improve traffic and pedestrian safety.
Harris works at a hotel in Louisville and has also worked for the U.S. Census Bureau. He said his time with the Bureau led to conversations with people in Floyd County who are experiencing issues like lack of quality water.
“A lot of people told me a lot of things about living conditions you would never expect in Floyd County,” Harris said.
Harris said he would consider funding increases for Rauch fairly in terms of weighing those with the needs of other nonprofits and service organizations.
In terms of better serving those with disabilities, Harris said he’s heard feedback from those who have paid for their homes to be renovated for handicap accessibility that were ripped off or didn’t receive quality work.
“The money is being spent, but the work is not being completed,” Harris said, as he added he would support better enforcement and accountability for such construction.
Floyd County Council, District 3
The Floyd County Council, District 3 race features incumbent Republican Danny Short versus Democrat Brian Brewer.
Brewer made note of the 2023 county budget, which Short voted against, in expressing his support for Rauch.
“I would not have voted against this year’s budget,” Brewer said when asked about supporting Rauch, as he described voting against the budget as a “step backward instead of forward.”
Short said he’s been a strong supporter of Rauch while on the council, but added he’s a fiscal conservative who believes budgets have to be backed with the financial means to support them. The budget he voted against was for county-wide spending, not just Rauch, and Short said he had issues with some of the increases in the fiscal plan.
“I didn’t think there was enough discussion on sustainability moving forward,” Short said.
Brewer was a teacher for 37 years. He said supporting a better quality of life in the community is one reason he’s running for office. He added that his decisions will be based on data.
Short owns a realtor business. He served on the New Albany Township board prior to becoming a council member.
“My experience dealing with budgets is extensive,” he said.
Short said he prioritizes accountability and looks for efficiencies and ways to save money for the county.
Floyd County Councilwoman Denise Konkle also took part in Thursday’s forum, but she’s running unopposed for re-election.
