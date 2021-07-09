JEFFERSONVILLE — A mother-daughter team is drawing on their experiences as performers and educators for a cabaret filled with song, dance and comedy.
Patty Simmonds and her daughter Alicia Corcoran are the talent and creators behind Cabaret on Spring, a new entertainment venue at the lower level of 300 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville.
The family-friendly shows take place on Saturdays and Sundays. Simmonds and Corcoran both sing and dance in their mother-daughter act, and they tell humorous stories from their careers as public schoolteachers.
“The show is just really about our lives,” Corcoran said. “We tell a lot of stories in the show that are jokes, and they’re all true stories that have happened in the classroom, so things that kids have said or scenarios that have come up that are just imprinted on us.”
Simmonds was pleased with the audience reaction during the opening weekend.
“The audience last Saturday night laughed and laughed and laughed, and that’s just what we wanted, Simmonds said. “We feel like entertainment is a calling. Education and teaching children was a calling as well.”
Simmonds, 72, is a music teacher at Cane Run Elementary in Louisville, and before the pandemic, Corcoran, 43, taught at Meyzeek Middle School in Louisville.
People need a “chance to escape,” she said, and the show allows them to enjoy “some good belly-laughs” as they enjoy routines ranging from numbers from Broadway musicals to jokes between the mother and daughter.
It’s a “collage” of entertainment, Simmonds said, and she wants people to walk away feeling “happy and inspired.”
“We have fun while they’re having fun, and that’s what it’s all about,” Simmonds said.
Simmonds said she has long envisioned opening a cabaret in Jeffersonville, but “nothing ever seemed quite right” until she found the space on Spring Street last year.
They both have backgrounds in dance and entertainment, and they have both spent time running Simmonds Dance Studio in Jeffersonville, a studio started by Simmonds’ parents in the early 1950s that closed in 2017.
Simmonds has a degree in education, and after studying ballet at the Cincinnati Conservatory for Music, she moved to New York City, where she auditioned for many Broadway shows and studied with the apprentice program for the Joffrey Ballet. She “almost made” the callback for the original production of “Chicago” while auditioning in 1974, where she briefly met the famous choreographer Bob Fosse.
“Fifty girls had gone across the stage and he said thank you, and then we were going across the stage 10 at a time because there were hundreds of girls, and [Fosse] picked me out and said, ‘I want you to do that again.’”
“So I went back and did it again, and he went back to talk to someone…and he came back up and said come here a minute, and I leaned down on the stage and he said, ‘thank you for trying so hard, and thank you for coming, but you may go.’”
Simmonds has worked at dinner theaters in Washington D.C. and New Jersey, and she and her former husband had a matinee series for a couple of years at Actors Theatre of Louisville.
Upon her return to Jeffersonville, she was working at her family’s dance studio while working as a public schoolteacher.
Corcoran followed in her mother’s “dance steps.” She also received a degree in education before moving to New York City to audition for shows, where she met the famous dancer Twyla Tharp while auditioning for a show called “Movin’ Out.” Although she didn’t make it, she was in the top six for a part where they picked five performers.
She performed as an actress throughout her 20s, and she was the third generation owner and director of the family dance studio for 13 years until it closed.
Cabaret on Spring is a way to combine both of their passions, Corcoran said, and she was excited to see everything fall in place for their show.
“It was all just so easy that to me, it was a green light every way,” she said.
The venue features a bar with beer, wine and cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic options. Tickets are $15 for ages 20 and up, $10 for ages 13-19 and $5 for kids ages 6-12.
Showtimes are Saturdays at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and Sundays at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 p.m.), and tickets are available at https://cabaretonspring.com/
