JEFFERSONVILLE — On the steps of the Clark County Government Building where it was announced last week that the Indiana State Trooper who shot and killed her son wouldn’t face charges, Tara Bryant proclaimed that her journey for justice for Malcolm Williams is far from over.
Bryant led a group of about 25 protesters to the building Monday where the group chanted “no justice, no peace” over Williams’ death.
“When they block the streets and roads today, and none of you all can get here, I would have walked here and stood outside the courthouse by myself, demanding justice for my son,” Bryant said.
The group gathered at Big Four Station before walking to the government building. There was a heavy police presence in the area and some of the side streets near the park were blocked by law enforcement.
Police followed the procession in vehicles and stopped traffic at some intersections along the route. Some of the protesters initially began walking on the street but a Jeffersonville Police Department officer announced over a speaker that the group had to stay on the sidewalk, which it did all the way to the government building.
Once there, the group stood in front of the entrance to the building and chanted together for about 30 minutes. At the conclusion, Bryant, two local preachers and a representative from Black Lives Matter in Louisville addressed the group.
Williams, of Clarksville, died April 29 after being shot by ISP Trooper Chad Boley during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville. In his report, Boley stated he returned fire after Williams shot at him first, and last week, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said evidence backed the trooper’s story.
There was no video footage of the incident, which is a fact that has upset Williams’ family. Multiple protests have been held in Jeffersonville over the shooting, and Bryant said Monday more will come.
“My voice will be heard, and my supporters will get here,” she said.
Local pastors Thomas Holt and Phil Ellis called for what they defined as a continual need to fight for equality.
“Until we stand up, they will continue to dogmatically suppress us,” Ellis said.
Some in the group said the word about the protest spread and as a result, the police presence kept more people from attending Monday.
Ellis said the information released about the Williams’ case has only led to more questions for many people.
“There’s some inconsistency that is not right and we’re going to have to continue to press on to make sure that the truth is told,” he said.
Holt is a Vietnam veteran who said he supports the country, but doesn’t believe Black residents are treated fairly by the justice system.
“Black lives do matter. We do matter,” he said. “I believe in America. I want America to believe in me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.