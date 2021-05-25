CLARKSVILLE — Paula Tuttle reminisced on her son’s life as she fastened the Pandora bracelet around her wrist.
The heart on the bracelet symbolizes his ever-present love. Curtis Tuttle never met a stranger, was loved by many and remained committed to his faith right up until he died from COVID-19, his family members said.
It was an excruciating process for them. A strong man who loved playing basketball and was pursuing a calling to serve as a minister, Tuttle was the last person they expected to be inflicted with the virus.
“He seemed like one day he was fine, the next day he was in the hospital fighting for his life,” Paula said.
Due to hospital protocols, no family members were allowed to be with Curtis during his last moments. They had to say their goodbyes last August through a video stream. He was 38.
It’s a loss that Paula said still plagues her each day, and it’s a story that inspired a local business to offer support.
On Friday, RNR Tire Express in Clarksville gifted Paula with a set of new tires, a dozen roses and a Pandora bracelet in memory of Curtis. RNR sponsored a Mother’s Day giveaway earlier this month, and Paula’s daughter, Christina Tuttle, heard it advertised on the radio and decided to enter her mom.
Christina said she didn’t expect her mother to win, but that she was elated when she found out what RNR had in store for her.
The RNR Clarksville crew, including general manager Michael Gibson, joined with Bill Howard, president of RNR Tire Express Kentucky, on Friday to present the gifts to Paula. They put new tires on her GMC Envoy, and Howard read the letter her daughter had submitted.
He said Christina’s words “touched their hearts.”
“Single mothers and mothers in general are a huge portion of our business,” said Howard, as he described why it’s important for mothers to have good tires on their vehicles so they can transport their families safely. “The opportunity to give back to our community is extremely important to us.”
Gibson was raised in a single-family home, and he said Howard recently lost his mother, so they know how important mothers are to their children. RNR Tire Express isn’t just a business, but it’s a community partner that wants to help people and honor the hard work of others, he continued.
“That’s our motto. That’s what we drive ourself on. That’s why we get out of bed in the morning,” Gibson said.
The company is planning to sponsor future giveaways honoring other members of the community.
Curtis’ father died in 2001, and Paula said he immediately stepped up and took on a bigger role in the family.
“He watched over me for 19 years,” she said.
Curtis was a youth pastor in the Louisville area who was on track to start his own church, his mother said. One of the missions that was closest to his heart was helping those battling drug and alcohol addiction. He sought people out and spoke to them about their struggles, as he wanted them to know they weren’t alone, she said.
“Anybody who knew him thought the world of him,” Paula said.
But Curtis’ mother and sister emphasized he wasn’t all business. He loved to have fun and laugh.
“He was a child of God, but he had a sense of humor that was out of this world,” Christina said of her brother.
Curtis’ aunt, Pam Annibal, said her children loved him because of his personality and good nature.
Paula also received free lifetime rotation, balance and alignment for the tires.
“It’s so wonderful what they’ve done,” Christina said.
