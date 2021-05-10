SOUTHERN INDIANA — Strong winds blew through the Southern Indiana area Sunday afternoon, with the main damage some power outages and trees across roadways.
Newsgathering partner Wave 3 reported that at the peak, winds reached 53 miles per hour at Bowman Field in Louisville, with 52 mph winds clocked at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Wave 3 reported that according to Louisville Metro Emergency Service there were 22 reports of downed power lines and 22 trees down between noon and 3 p.m. Sunday. Clark and Floyd county emergency departments reported fewer incidents.
Gavin Hebner, Clark County emergency management director said there were eight reports of trees that had fallen over the roadway, and four calls for downed power lines, with most of the reports coming from the eastern part of the county. Hebner said that the damage never reached the point where the emergency management office was contacted. Fire departments largely responded to remove the trees and Duke Energy and Clark County REMC were contacted if needed.
"We were aware of it and watching but there was no request made to our office," Hebner said. "It was all handled locally with the fire departments."
Floyd County EMA director Kent Barrow said his office was also not contacted for assistance. He said that he was aware of the number of Floyd County Duke customers without service, "but other than that I think just a few trees and the norm," he said.
Lisa Brones Huber, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy, confirmed that 1,112 Clark County customers and 118 Floyd County customers lost power due to the strong winds and storms. The outages started around noon and more than half had been restored by 3 p.m. Most remaining customers affected were restored by midnight with full restoration by 7 a.m.
Brian Omerso, director of marketing and member services at Clark County REMC, reported 200 customers affected, through about 20 separate outages. As of midnight, around nine customers remained without power, with full restoration by 2:30 a.m.
He said that number was typical for this size wind storm, but that staff worked to get power on as quickly as possible. He said he was glad it wasn't worsened by things like colder weather and ice.
Both companies reported that the main reasons for the outages were fallen trees, which either broke power lines or the poles themselves.
