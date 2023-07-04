JEFFERSONVILLE – The driver of a motorcycle died Tuesday morning following a crash in the 1500 block of East 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, the driver suffered serious injuries after a car versus motorcycle crash at about 1:25 a.m. The driver was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The department hasn’t released the name of the motorist. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
