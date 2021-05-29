NEW ALBANY — One person died Saturday afternoon in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Emergency responders from the New Albany Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Corydon Pike near Eagle Lane at approximately 1:34 p.m.
Upon arrival officers found a 2020 Kia Soul and a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle that had been involved in the crash.
The rider of the motorcycle, Christopher Cupp, age 23, was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, but was later pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Kia was transported to Baptist Floyd with non-life threatening injuries.
It is believed at this time the Kia was turning from Eagle Lane onto Corydon Pike and the motorcycle was traveling toward the north on Corydon Pike. Preliminary reports have determined the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by the New Albany Police Department and no additional information will be released at this time.
Chief Todd Bailey stated, “at this time the cause of this crash is unknown. We will reconstruct this event and attempt to determine to factors that led to this tragedy.”
