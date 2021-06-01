LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — A man police said was driving the wrong way on a bridge died in a crash involving a flatbed truck.
The crash was reported on the Lincoln Bridge around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.
The man who was driving the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, WAVE 3 News reports. His name has not been released.
Ruoff said several other vehicles were damaged from debris following the crash and one other motorist was treated for injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.