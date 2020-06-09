NEW ALBANY — Is it just construction that’s causing backups on Mount Tabor Road, or is the congestion a preview of what’s to come?
City officials and a local resident Tuesday disputed whether further action is needed to ease traffic flow on Mount Tabor Road near the Klerner Lane intersection.
The conversation was initiated by New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner, who addressed the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety about some concerns he said were raised by city residents.
With state construction closing the ramp on Charlestown Road to Interstate 265, Turner said there’s been regular backups for motorists on Mount Tabor Road. He said he drove the route recently and traffic was pushed back to Klerner Lane.
City Engineer Larry Summers said the state construction was scheduled to wind down this week, but he added that Mount Tabor Road would have better handled the traffic flow if a signal or a roundabout had been added to the roadway at Klerner Lane as part of a municipal project.
That project has been a contentious issue between the city and residents of the neighborhood. The roundabout idea was scrapped before the first phase of improvements were launched in 2019 by the city after a public meeting when several residents spoke out against the proposal.
A four-way stop sign remains at the intersection.
Resident Kelly Feiock said Tuesday that the current traffic problems have nothing to do with not having a roundabout.
“The traffic is not up on a daily basis. We’re asking for help while construction is ongoing,” she said. “This is not about the project that we demolished a couple of years ago.”
Summers countered that the traffic congestion is a preview of what the road will look like in 10 years if nothing is done.
“This will present a problem for the intersection of Mount Tabor and Klerner as traffic continues to grow,” Summers said, citing a Kentucky Regional Planning and Development Agency study that suggests traffic will increase in the region by about 1 percent annually.
With the ramp project ending, the board elected not to examine possible modifications to the traffic signals in the corridor.
In other traffic-related news, the board voted to close the Charlestown Road southbound lane at the Silver Street intersection on Thursday. The closure is for the traffic signal to be repaired. A detour route will be marked for southbound traffic and will use Silver Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.