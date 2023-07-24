Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.