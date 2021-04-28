NEW ALBANY — MP Global Products LLC, a manufacturer of recycled cardboard insulation packaging products used underneath flooring, intends to seek local incentives from the City of New Albany for its third manufacturing facility — the first outside its home state of Nebraska. A joint announced on the proposed venture was made Wednesday by MP Global Products and One Southern Indiana.
The facility under consideration for the project is located at 890 Central Court in the New Albany North Industrial Park off Hausfeldt Lane. Should the company decide to move forward, the project plans to open by the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing an estimated 53 new jobs to the region with wages above the Floyd County average.
“For 20 years, MP Global has been on an eco-friendly mission to take what no one wants anymore and recycle it into something that provides high performance and value,” said MP Global COO Reid Borgman. “We are problem solvers, innovators, and an eco-aware company with environmentally friendly, high-performing products – from our patented fiber acoustic floor underlayment to our patented 100 percent curbside recyclable thermal packaging products. We have been ‘green’ before it was even fashionable. Our success is the result of the unique contributions of all our employees and business partners and we look forward to continuing our good work in New Albany.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered MP Global Products up to $500,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job-creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
“As a leader in manufacturing, Indiana is excited to welcome MP Global Products to the Hoosier State,” said Interim Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Staton. “As the company continues building upon 20 years of success, we look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth for years to come.”
The company will seek a property tax abatement, which allows the company to phase in its increased property taxes over time. The tax abatement offers the company an estimated savings of more than $113,000 over the next five years. The New Albany City Council is scheduled to vote on the property tax abatement next week, with the project contingent upon the council’s approval.
“On behalf of the City of New Albany, I want to congratulate MP Global Products, LLC, on their success and thank them for considering New Albany an ideal place to grow,” said Mayor Jeff Gahan. “The City of New Albany places a high priority on attracting manufacturing and other commerce by offering favorable tax incentives and services. We look forward to working with MP Global Products, LLC. With the help of our Redevelopment Commission, the City Council and our strong work force, I am sure we can make New Albany the place they can be proud to call home.”
1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said, “MP Global Products, LLC, would be a great addition to the regional business community, bringing more than 50 new jobs to the region. This would result not only in increased commerce in our business community, but it also has a direct effect on the lives of the individuals who choose to work there. One Southern Indiana is looking forward to the possibility of a new location for MP Global Products, LLC, and continues to be happy to assist company leaders in achieving their immediate and future goals.”
