Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... A low pressure system will track through the midwest and into the Great Lakes today and tonight with a cold front moving through southern Indiana and central Kentucky late tonight. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front will be quite gusty today. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of 35-40 mph will be common. A few spots may see brief gusts of up to 45 mph. Some locally higher wind gusts will be possible in thunderstorms ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, winds will shift to the west to northwest and remain gusty into the day on Wednesday. Use caution if traveling today and into Wednesday especially in high profile vehicles. It will also be a good idea to secure outdoor objects including holiday decorations. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest updates.