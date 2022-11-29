Meet Mrs. Claus at Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown. This holiday season, families can enjoy stories, songs and more with a special visitor from the North Pole — Mrs. Claus. Children must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required. Register by calling the library at 812-256-3337. Dates and times are as follows:
• Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Candy Cane Crafts for kids will also be offered at Charlestown-Clark County Libraries. All supplies will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required — call 812-256-3337. Dates and times are as follows:
• New Washington Library — Monday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Borden Library — Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Charlestown Library — Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. to Noon
• Sellersburg Library — Wednesday Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Henryville Library — Thursday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
