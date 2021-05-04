NEW ALBANY — When Scott Burch challenged his students to come up with projects that could help the environment, several mentioned that too many trees were dying or being chopped down.
“We're like OK, that is a problem, but what are you going to do about it,” Burch said.
The Mt. Tabor Elementary School students' response materialized in the form of 100 white pine trees they planted, along with some assistance from their parents and others, Monday afternoon at Griffin Recreation Center in New Albany.
Third- and fourth-graders lined the hillside near the outdoor basketball court. Armed with shovels and aided with advice from experts like New Albany arborist Greg Mills, the students set about to sprucing up the area.
Mills said the students' project aids with several environmental concerns and also will create a sound buffer between the park and the nearby neighborhood once the trees have matured.
“It's helping out audibly, visually and with erosion control,” Mills said.
Making the effort even more special, Burch said most of the students' families purchased a tree for the planting. The state has a program that provides trees to third-graders for planting, but most of the students involved in Monday's effort were part of Burch's fourth-grade homeroom.
“They used their own money to purchase trees from the state nursery and they were shipped here,” Burch said.
Burch contacted the city seeking a good place for planting the trees, and he was advised of the Griffin Center site.
Seeing the students planting trees alongside family members, and in some cases, joined by kids who were at the park enjoying some sunshine, Burch said such efforts are the kinds of projects that go beyond classroom instruction.
“You see the smile on their faces and they're actually not playing a video game or something, but they're out here really making a difference in the community,” Burch said.
Krisjans Streips, chief planner and the city's liaison on the New Albany Tree Board, helped organize and participated in Monday's event.
Mayor Jeff Gahan also stopped by to help plant a few trees.
“I just want to thank Mt. Tabor Elementary and Mr. Burch for this,” Gahan said. “I think they're doing a great job, and this is just another example of that.”
