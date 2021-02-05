SCOTTSBURG — Multi-Color Corp., a label printing company along South U.S. Highway 31, Scottsburg, wants to make a capital investment of $7.7 million and increase its workforce, according to a news release issued Friday by One Southern Indiana (1si), working in support of the Scott County Economic Development Corp. Company representatives will appear before the Scottsburg City Council on Monday, Feb. 8, to ask for a resolution in support of tax incentives for the planned expansion.
Multi-Color Corp. is a leader in global label solutions with more than 103 years of experience. The company supports a number of the world’s most prominent brands, including leading producers of home and personal care, wine and spirits, food and beverage, health care and specialty consumer products.
“The City of Scottsburg is excited about Multi-Color Corporation’s current success and the possibility of the company expanding its capabilities to accommodate this new phase of its business,” said Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick. “The capital investment of $7.7 million in its facility here is a big win for the city and the region as a whole. We look forward to working with Multi-Color Corporation on their proposal and in the years to come.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Multi-Color Corp. up to $425,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
“We’re excited to support Multi-Color Corporation’s Scottsburg expansion,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Being a global company, Multi-Color Corporation had a world of options to expand, but we’re grateful the company chose to expand its Indiana operations and create more career opportunities for Hoosiers.”
President and CEO of 1si Wendy Dant Chesser said, “1si is happy to be working in support of the Scott County Economic Development Corporation and Multi-Color Corporation on this exciting expansion. The fact the company is considering an expansion in Scottsburg is a good economic indicator for the city, county, and the region. 1si stands ready to assist in any way we can.”
