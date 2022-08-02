JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is facing five felony charges and accused of abusing a 49-day-old child.
A probable cause affidavit says Jonathan Fleming hurt his fiancé’s child. He’s facing two counts of battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and one count of neglect of a dependent.
The child’s mother, Shelby Hayes, said she took her child to Clark Memorial Hospital around 8 a.m. July 22. The probable cause affidavit said she said her child was being bottle fed by Fleming and then rolled off the couch.
Hayes said she grabbed the child by the right leg as soon as he left the couch and heard a pop, along with a grinding sound. She said she then headed to the hospital. Fleming did not go to the hospital and a police officer contacted a detective after the child’s injuries were examined.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Justin F. Salisbury said he arrived at the hospital and contacted Dr. Eric Yazel. He said he saw an x-ray of the child’s right leg with a fractured femur. He said Yazel told him the nature of the fracture wasn’t consistent with Hayes’ explanation of the child falling from the couch.
Police said they then contacted Hayes in a treatment room and she told them she had a previous child removed from her care by the Department of Family and Children in Kentucky.
Detective Salisbury said Hayes told him the child rolled off the couch and she grabbed him, heard a loud pop and could hear “grinding.” She said she didn’t call 911 but got a ride from an app-based service to take her to the hospital about an hour later.
He said her explanation was “unfeasible” and he felt the injury could be criminal in nature. He said she eventually told officers that Fleming was the only person with the child at the time of the injury. Officers executed a search warrant on the home later that day and noted it was ‘filthy’ with cats and trash scattered inside.
The officer said the home was “not a viable environment for the safety of a child,” and he felt it was “detrimental to adults, let alone a newborn infant.”
The child was transferred to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville and a CT scan revealed a number of healing rib fractures, healing leg fractures and a larger scope of injuries consistent with abuse and trauma.
A judge granted the Indiana Department of Child Services temporary guardianship of the infant later that day after the scan.
Police said a few days later they requested a search warrant for the browser history of Fleming’s phone and found “disturbing Google searches that correlate with the timeline of this investigation.”
The probable cause affidavit said when Hayes was informed of her child’s injuries, “she rolled her eyes.”
On July 27 police said Fleming willingly came to the Jeffersonville City Police Department and admitted to numerous incidents since the child’s birth where he became frustrated and caused physical harm to the child. He admitted to being responsible for the child’s injury.
