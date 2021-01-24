FLOYDS KNOBS — Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a house fire Saturday in the 3300 block of East Riley Road in Floyds Knobs.
Responding to the 6:30 p.m. call were Lafayette and Georgetown Township Fire Protection Districts, New Chapel Fire Company, New Chapel EMS, and Greenville Township Fire Protection District.
The first units arriving on the scene reported a well-involved attic fire, according to Sgt. Ryan Houchen, public information officer with Lafayette Township Fire. Occupants were out of the residence when firefighters arrived.
It was difficult to supply water for extinguishment, Houchen noted, since the house is located down a long driveway off the road.
Water supply was established with tanker trucks carrying water and mobile dump tanks.
The fire was under control within 45 minutes of the dispatch.
There were approximately 30 firefighters on scene battling the the blaze. There were no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians on scene.
The Salvation Army of New Albany provided support with its canteen truck.
