JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is in custody on a $100,000 cash only bond after police say he assaulted multiple people, including an officer, while trying to steal a vehicle from a hotel Monday.
Tevin X. Bonner, 28, is facing nine felonies and two misdemeanors for incidents surrounding the attempted car theft, according to police.
Court records show police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 to a hotel at the 700 block of North Shore Drive in Jeffersonville on a report of a physical disturbance. On scene, Bonner was identified as the suspect and handcuffed after a short struggle with police. Officers spoke with five others who had either witnessed the incident or been victims of it.
A man and woman said they had pulled up at the hotel and had just exited their vehicle when Bonner approached one of the two and said "give me the keys." The man said he didn't have the keys and the two ran into the hotel, followed by Bonner who put the woman into an arm hold and said, "I have a gun. I'm not afraid to kill you," according to court records. Police said no gun was found on the suspect, but that he was carrying a screwdriver which had blood on it.
The woman threw the keys to the ground and three others struggled with Bonner to keep him from getting them, which resulted in injuries. One victim had a bite mark that had broken the skin, another had a hand laceration and the third had a cut to the face which was bleeding.
Police who had detained Bonner in another area called for assistance and when help arrived, an officer reported seeing the suspect struggling on the ground with two officers, trying to kick one in the head; the responding officer punched him in the head several times to stop the fight and get him again detained.
Police say Bonner continued to struggle at the hospital, biting one officer and trying to escape twice; an officer reported using his taser twice for five seconds each to secure Bonner, once at the hospital and once in the sally port at the jail.
Online court records show Bonner refused to attend advisement hearings on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 before formal charges were filed that day. He also refused to attend an initial hearing Friday after charges were filed; a new hearing is set for Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
Records show the prosecutor intends to seek a habitual offender enhancement — Bonner has three pending charges in Clark County from July through October, including a level 6 felony for battery against an officer. He has previous felony convictions for battery and dealing in a schedule I, II or III substance.
He and his brother were also previously sentenced as juveniles for their roles in a 2007 incident at Clark Memorial Health which left seven staff members injured, after their older brother had died. Their father, Thomas Bonner Sr., was also convicted of two charges in the case and sentenced to three and a half years probation.
Bonner's charges for the Dec. 30 arrest include:
• A level 2 felony for robbery with serious bodily injury
• A level 3 felony for armed robbery
• A level 3 felony for criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon
• A level 5 felony for battery with serious bodily injury
• A level 6 felony for battery with moderate bodily injury
• A level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon
• A level 5 felony for intimidation with a deadly weapon
• A level 5 felony for battery with bodily injury to an officer
• A level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement
• Two class A misdemeanors for resisting law enforcement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.