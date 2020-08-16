LOUISVILLE — A man is in critical condition following reports that several vehicles were struck by gunfire on the Watterson Expressway on Sunday afternoon, according to WAVE 3 News.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed at about 2:30 p.m. that there was evidence of gunshots that affected multiple cars in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 near Interstate 65.
When officers were called to that scene, they didn’t find any victims. Around the same time, however, officers were called to Norton Audubon Hospital on a report of a man with gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, WAVE 3 reported.
That man’s name wasn’t available, but LMPD said he was in his mid 30s or early 40s.
No other information was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.