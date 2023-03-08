Barbara O’Daniel Munger is debuting as a director at Clarksville Little Theatre for the show Moon Over Buffalo which opens Friday at 7:30 p.m.
There will be an additional showing this weekend on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Moon Over Buffalo returns for showings at 7:30 p.m. on March 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. on March 19. Tickets are $20 at the door or you can order online by going to clarksvillelittletheatre@gmail.com. You may also reserve tickets by calling the box office at 812-283-6522. Please, come join us for an evening of pure entertainment.
