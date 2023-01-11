CLARK COUNTY — The Greater Clark County Schools board has appointed a new school board member.
The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to select Tammy Mustain for District 4. Janelle Fitzpatrick previously served in the seat.
No candidates ran for the school board seat in the November election, leaving it to the board to appoint a new member for District 4.
"I just wish the best for students and our staff, and I want to make it the best corporation they can be a part of," Mustain said.
Mustain and her children grew up in Greater Clark schools, and she has remained actively involved with Parkwood Elementary over the years. She was one of the original students at the elementary school when it opened in Clarksville in 1968.
Her husband, Mike Mustain, serves on the Clarksville Town Council, and the couple owns Mustain's All-Risk Insurance in Clarksville.
She served on the PTO at Parkwood when her children attended the school, and even when they left elementary, she has continued to participate in activities at the school, including reading to kids with the Rotary Club.
Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter said Mustain was one of three "very worthy candidates" who applied for the school board seat.
Mustain's work in the Greater Clark community stood out to the board, including her involvement with Parkwood Elementary.
"Her heart's very sincere about all kids, not just District 4 kids, and we feel really good about it," Buckwalter said.
As she takes office, it is a new experience, but she is excited to learn, Mustain said. One of her goals is to address projects such as the planned rebuilding of Parkwood Elementary at the current site.
"It's going to be a difficult thing until we get it built, but it's going to be so nice for students that come there to Parkwood," she said. "Parkwood's been added onto and [the district has] tried to accommodate the growing area, and it's just time."
"It's costing the school corporation a lot of money to keep the old building up, even though it's bittersweet," she said. "I hate to see the old Parkwood school torn down, but I also realize that what's coming is going to be much, much better and more stable for kids, students and staff, and that's what's most important."
She also mentioned her goals to support students and staff in Greater Clark.
"Our graduation rate is great, and we need to keep that," Mustain said. "We need to have great educators for our students. They deserve that."
"They deserve the opportunity to receive the best education that they can receive — to go out into the world and to support themselves and future families and to be good citizens," she said.
At Tuesday's meeting, the board voted unanimously to reappoint Buckwalter as president and Teresa-Bottorff Perkins as vice president.
