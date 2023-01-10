Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
Clarksville's 4th District Councilman, Mike Mustain, will seek an at-large seat in this year's municipal election.
Mustain, a Democrat, currently sits on the council, is president of the Plan Commission, secretary of the Redevelopment Commission and sits on various other committees including the Clark County 911 Fiscal Board, said:
"These past three years serving my community have been challenging, rewarding and productive. I was elected by the voters of District 4 to serve the entire Town, and I have tried to do so faithfully. I have served without regard for politics, preference or “good ole boy” favors. As a Town Councilman, I am task to serve all of Clarksville."
"Many from all over Clarksville have reached out asking for my assistance, and I’ve been happy to do what I can," Mustain continued. "I’ve served Clarksville with honesty, integrity, respect and dedication. I promised to work hard and I believe I have. Clarksville is in a much better place now than ever before.
"We’ve had some unproductive years and are still contending with the consequences of those actions, but we are coming back with direction, planning, an open mind and a commitment to excellence. Many exciting things are on Clarksville’s horizon."
Mustain said he's ready to take his service to the next level.
"The At-Large Council Seat will afford me even greater opportunities to serve all residents of Clarksville. Greater opportunities of leadership, vision, representation and responsibility," he said. "I want to thank the residents of Clarksville for allowing me the opportunity to serve and I look forward to even greater opportunities ahead."
Mustain, who lives in Clarksville with his wife Tammy, is also the newly elected chair of the Lewis and Clark Foundation and currently is president of the Rotary Club of Clark County.
