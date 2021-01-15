If you’ve been following current events, this has been a crazy, bizarro past number of weeks and an incredibly sad past few days for our nation. I don’t know about you, but my mind and heart are going in a dozen different directions. So, here are some of my random thoughts:
In the 1960s, there was a Superman comic book series, “Tales of the Bizarro World.” Bizarro Superman lives on Htrae, a square planet where alarm clocks dictate what time people go to sleep, a place where ugly is beautiful, where upside down and backwards are normal.
As a people, Bizarros are imperfect duplicates of other living things; they’re illiterate and speak with poor grammar.
Although our planet is round, not square, it feels that our world, especially here in America, is increasingly, encroachingly “bizarro,” where evil is good and good is evil, where lies are truth and truth is called “fake” by liars, where violence, sedition and insurrection is the go-to remedy when people don’t get their way.
The Bible warns against that happening.
The ancient prophet Isaiah pronounced “woe” upon those who are hell-bent on evil — “woe” being much more than just experiencing a bad hair day. Woe, meaning great sorrow, grief and misery.
God, have mercy on us.
• Recently, I re-posted on my Facebook page something I saw on another page: “If it’s out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind, too.”
I added: “Say with me: “Let go and let God.’” The day I re-posted it, all was well. But the next day, I started to “what if” — what if this happens, what if that happens? That night I couldn’t sleep. Old worries wormed themselves into my thoughts, and by the next morning I had nearly worked myself into a panic attack. I called my friend Tara, crying.
After we prayed together and I calmed down, I remembered what I had posted on Facebook and reminded myself that “letting go and letting God” isn’t a one-time thing, but a daily, even moment-by-moment practice of faith, of replacing my anxious thoughts with his words of comfort, power and strength.
I can’t control many of the things that cause me anxiety, but God can and does.
Later Tara sent me a text photo of her niece’s favorite Christmas decoration, a lighted “flying pig.” God knew I needed that, a personal reminder that he, indeed, does the impossible and makes pigs fly.
• I found this written on a piece of paper stuffed in the back of my junk drawer in my kitchen: “The weight of worry and anxiety crushes us, pulls us down, but Jesus says, ‘I’ll carry your stuff so you don’t have to.’” In other words, “Let go and let God.”
Another Facebook post I recently found that I had previously posted: “Reminder: Pray! God’s got this!” I smiled when I saw that. Humble ourselves, pray and trust God.
That’s the only remedy for our bizarro world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.